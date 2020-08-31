YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”

Tea has been spilt

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 - 10:03

Dixie D’Amelio says she has “48 screenshots” of Griffin Johnson cheating on her after a TikTok user criticised her for having male friendships. 

In response to the video, which included an audio track branding her a “h*e,” Dixie wrote on Instagram: “i guess the 48 screenshots of cheating during the relationship means nothing 🙈💗,” adding: “sl*t shame me some more for having friends 😋😋😋.”

TikTok

Fans called out the misogynistic tone in the TikTok amid rumours Griffin liked the upload and followed the user’s account. One person responded: “my respect for Griffin went [down] because he liked this video and followed this dude.”

Dixie dueted the TikTok on her own account, including screenshots of when the user asked her to prom. Marc D’Amelio, Dixie’s dad, commented: “this is why I don’t get involved in my daughter’s personal business. No need to because she handles it like a boss.”

this u?👀| | with Music Letslinkbbxjokept2 - bbxjoke

This comes amid rumours Dixie is dating Noah Beck after the pair were spotted looking cosy during a meal at Saddle Ranch restaurant in Los Angeles. The video was published on The Hollywood Fix, with a cameraperson asking for details on their relationship.

Even though Dixie said they’re just “BFFs,” fans are still shipping them as a couple. One person reacted: “I am happy as long as Dixie finds a loyal guy she deserves,” as another said: “who would've thought Dixie & Noah omg wish them well though.”

glamglamglam✨✨
View this post on Instagram

glamglamglam✨✨

A post shared by Dixie D’Amelio ☁️🖤 (@dixiedamelio) on

As for Griffin, he posted a tweet on August 31st saying he’s been “hated” for the cheating rumours but will continue to crack jokes about what he described as “petty sh*t.”

Twitter

Are you shipping Dixie and Noah?

Latest News

Gigi Hadid Shares The Cutest Behind-The-Scenes Clips From Her Pregnancy Photoshoot
Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
How To Watch The 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photoshoot In Sweet Message To A Fan
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
Jacob Elordi Gave 13 Reasons Why Actor Tommy Dorfman A Kiss On Instagram
Get To Know Pa Salieu
Get To Know: Pa Salieu
MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
These Six Questions Will Compare Your Favourite TV Choices With The Nation
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours

More From YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have ‘No Bad Blood’ With Their Exes As They Open Up About TIkTok Cheating Drama
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Her Income Amid Claims Addison Rae Is TikTok’s Highest Earner
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner

Trending Articles

BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2020!
Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”
Gigi Hadid Shares The Cutest Behind-The-Scenes Clips From Her Pregnancy Photoshoot
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal