Dixie D’Amelio Says She Has “48 Screenshots” Of Griffin Johnson Cheating As She Calls Out “Sl*t Shamers”

Dixie D’Amelio says she has “48 screenshots” of Griffin Johnson cheating on her after a TikTok user criticised her for having male friendships.

In response to the video, which included an audio track branding her a “h*e,” Dixie wrote on Instagram: “i guess the 48 screenshots of cheating during the relationship means nothing 🙈💗,” adding: “sl*t shame me some more for having friends 😋😋😋.”

Fans called out the misogynistic tone in the TikTok amid rumours Griffin liked the upload and followed the user’s account. One person responded: “my respect for Griffin went [down] because he liked this video and followed this dude.”

Dixie dueted the TikTok on her own account, including screenshots of when the user asked her to prom. Marc D’Amelio, Dixie’s dad, commented: “this is why I don’t get involved in my daughter’s personal business. No need to because she handles it like a boss.”

This comes amid rumours Dixie is dating Noah Beck after the pair were spotted looking cosy during a meal at Saddle Ranch restaurant in Los Angeles. The video was published on The Hollywood Fix, with a cameraperson asking for details on their relationship.

Even though Dixie said they’re just “BFFs,” fans are still shipping them as a couple. One person reacted: “I am happy as long as Dixie finds a loyal guy she deserves,” as another said: “who would've thought Dixie & Noah omg wish them well though.”

As for Griffin, he posted a tweet on August 31st saying he’s been “hated” for the cheating rumours but will continue to crack jokes about what he described as “petty sh*t.”

Are you shipping Dixie and Noah?