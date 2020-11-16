Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public

YouTubers

"I was just trying to get breakfast"

Monday, November 16, 2020 - 09:37

Dixie D’Amelio has shut down claims she and Noah Beck “want to be seen” when they go out in public together.

During the latest episode of her and Charli’s 2 Chix podcast, Dixie opens up about dealing with the scrutiny of being TIkTok famous. After seeing a now-deleted video that suggested she and Noah crave internet clout, Dixie decided to set the record straight. 

Instagram/DixieDamelio

She began: “These girls film a video of us and go “they want to be seen.” Like, “they’re out here looking to be seen.” Huh? I’m walking down my street to get breakfast... I was very confused, and then they took their duets off so I thought I’d talk about in on here.

“They turned their comments and their duets off so they obviously weren’t strong enough about their opinion… I just thought it was funny. I was just trying to get breakfast, live my life, I’m still a teenager. But I guess if I go out in public, I want to be seen.”

She adds: “So, yeah, I’m sorry for walking on the street and crossing the street.”

TikTok

In the same conversation, Dixie reveals she and Noah used to read negative comments about their relationship online. 

“[The comments] would be like: “Dixie doesn’t show him much attention!” and I’m like well, I just wasn’t ready. It kind of took me a minute to get into online relationship mode and show how I feel about someone.”

TikTok

Are you hoping Dixie and Noah will continue to prove their critics wrong?

