Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public

Dixie D’Amelio has shut down claims she and Noah Beck “want to be seen” when they go out in public together.

During the latest episode of her and Charli’s 2 Chix podcast, Dixie opens up about dealing with the scrutiny of being TIkTok famous. After seeing a now-deleted video that suggested she and Noah crave internet clout, Dixie decided to set the record straight.

Instagram/DixieDamelio

She began: “These girls film a video of us and go “they want to be seen.” Like, “they’re out here looking to be seen.” Huh? I’m walking down my street to get breakfast... I was very confused, and then they took their duets off so I thought I’d talk about in on here.

“They turned their comments and their duets off so they obviously weren’t strong enough about their opinion… I just thought it was funny. I was just trying to get breakfast, live my life, I’m still a teenager. But I guess if I go out in public, I want to be seen.”

She adds: “So, yeah, I’m sorry for walking on the street and crossing the street.”

In the same conversation, Dixie reveals she and Noah used to read negative comments about their relationship online.

“[The comments] would be like: “Dixie doesn’t show him much attention!” and I’m like well, I just wasn’t ready. It kind of took me a minute to get into online relationship mode and show how I feel about someone.”

Are you hoping Dixie and Noah will continue to prove their critics wrong?