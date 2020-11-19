Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef

Dixie D’Amelio has responded to claims she and Charli were “rude” to their personal chef when he fed them a dish that involved snails.

In a TikTok video explaining the drama, Dixie has asked fans to stop criticising her for an “out of context” YouTube clip that showed her gagging at the meal in front of Chef Aaron May.

She began the clip by asking fans to listen to the “full story,” saying that she and her family have built an “amazing friendship” with the chef. According to Dixie, the production team thought it would be funny if he prepared a meal they’d “react” to.

“I would never in any way want to be [seen] as disrespectful, especially from an out of context 15 second clip,” she says.

“So basically, my team knows I throw up a lot. I can throw up at the smell, the thought, or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails they were like, ‘oh, let’s get her and try and see if we can get a reaction out of her.’”

She adds: “I love Chef and I would never disrespect him in any way [so] maybe don’t judge someone’s personality on a 15 second video.”

In a video published on The Hollywood Fix, Chef Aaron May confirms Dixie’s version of events: “Somebody on production thought it would be funny to feed Dixie and Charli snails. They didn’t take it the best.”

He adds: “I love Dixie and Charli, I’ve worked with them before, I’m going to work with them again. I think [the criticism] is a little blown out of proportion.”