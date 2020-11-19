YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef

"Don’t judge someone’s personality on a 15 second video.”

Thursday, November 19, 2020 - 10:04

Dixie D’Amelio has responded to claims she and Charli were “rude” to their personal chef when he fed them a dish that involved snails.

In a TikTok video explaining the drama, Dixie has asked fans to stop criticising her for an “out of context” YouTube clip that showed her gagging at the meal in front of Chef Aaron May. 

TikTok

She began the clip by asking fans to listen to the “full story,” saying that she and her family have built an “amazing friendship” with the chef. According to Dixie, the production team thought it would be funny if he prepared a meal they’d “react” to.

“I would never in any way want to be [seen] as disrespectful, especially from an out of context 15 second clip,” she says.

Getty

“So basically, my team knows I throw up a lot. I can throw up at the smell, the thought, or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails they were like, ‘oh, let’s get her and try and see if we can get a reaction out of her.’”

She adds: “I love Chef and I would never disrespect him in any way [so] maybe don’t judge someone’s personality on a 15 second video.”

Instagram/DixieDamelio

In a video published on The Hollywood Fix, Chef Aaron May confirms Dixie’s version of events: “Somebody on production thought it would be funny to feed Dixie and Charli snails. They didn’t take it the best.”

He adds: “I love Dixie and Charli, I’ve worked with them before, I’m going to work with them again. I think [the criticism] is a little blown out of proportion.”

Latest News

Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big

More From YouTubers

Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management

Trending Articles

MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better