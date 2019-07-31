YouTubers

Does This ‘Evidence’ Mean Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Aren’t Actually Married!?

They're being accused of staging the entire ceremony

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 09:52

Some fans are convinced that Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s dramatic wedding in Las Vegas wasn’t legally binding and they’ve even pulled out some receipts to make their point.

The YouTubers tied the knot in Nevada on Sunday 28th July, just weeks after Jake - the brother of Logan Paul - got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend.

Speculation about the validity of their marriage has now hit fever pitch after a Twitter user by the name of @ITS_HEATHERCHAN has claimed that the couple did not obtain a marriage license.

The user has shared screengrabs purported to be from a local government database that suggest the ceremony wasn’t what it appeared to be. They’ve also claimed that Team 10’s Armani hadn’t been granted a license to officiate a wedding in Nevada.

On tweet claims: “#JanaWedding was Fake & NOT Legally Binding. No marriage license was obtained. Also, to officiate a wedding in NV, you MUST obtain a License to Officiate a Wedding (doesnt matter if you are ordained or not)."

This isn’t the first time the couple have been accused of staging their romance. Prior to marrying, Tana reacted: “I don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. I don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other.”

As for why she and Jake left the wedding venue separately, Tana explained that she had to attend to a “family emergency” on her own and that she's trying to not let the unexpected moment dampen the shine of her big day. 

Neither Tana or Jake have responded to the alleged screengrabs just yet but we'll keep you updated if anything changes. 

 

