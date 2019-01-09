YouTubers

Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million

Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 12:08

It turns out there’s a lot of money to be made in scamming brands into thinking you’re the next Zoella. 

New York marketing company, Captiv8, have revealed in The Times that brands are losing out on 200 million US dollars (which equates to £157 million) after sealing deals with fake influencers on social-media.

Tumblr

As a whole, brands paid around the 2.1 billion US dollars mark (£1.65 billion) to online personalities in an attempt to advertise their products or services online, but it’s now being reported that up to 11% of those accounts weren’t what they first appeared to be.

This is naturally bad news for both the brands and the social-media platforms, who have been doing their best recently to shut down fake profiles and ensure that their community is as safe and transparent as possible.

Instagram and the Advertising Standards Authority have only recently passed legislation meaning that influencers and celebrities have to make it clear when they’ve been paid to upload a post.

Tumblr

As a spokesperson for Captiv8 pointed out: “When you’re investing in an influencer campaign you want to know you’re reaching and engaging with real people - not fake followers,”

“But brands often struggle to differentiate genuine engagement from automation, leaving them with little choice but to cross their fingers and hope for the best - that strategy has not worked,” it added.

Here’s hoping a solution to this problem will rear its head in 2019.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
How to be a baller on a budget.
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track
Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Halsey Just Dropped A New Version Of ‘Without Me’ Featuring Juice WRLD
10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
The World’s Best Nightlife Ranked by Closing Time
The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
This Saudi Teen Whose Story Has Gone Viral Hopes Twitter Will Save Her Life
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online

More From YouTubers

Fake Influencers Are Reportedly Costing Brands A Whopping £157 Million
2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
From Camila Mendes And Charles Melton To Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin: 7 Celeb Couples That Fans Lost Their Shiz Over When It Was Made Official
These YouTubers Are Taking Part In This Year's Stand Up To Cancer Livestream
This YouTuber's ‘Upside Down Face’ Tutorial Is The Most Disturbing Thing You’ll Ever See
YouTuber James Charles Does Kylie Jenner's Halloween Make Up And It's Spooky AF
YouTuber Joe Sugg Joins The Line Up For Strictly Come Dancing 2018
From Alfie Deyes To Jeffree Starr: 9 Of The Most Scandalous YouTube Feuds Of All Time
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
Style
17 Items From Zoella's Spring Wardrobe You Can Actually Buy IRL
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Teen Mom UK New Series: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Returns As The Cast Tease Breakdowns, Break-Ups And Plenty Of Emotional Moments – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison leg injury
Vicky Pattison Sustains Gruesome Injury At Her Sister's Wedding
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Scotty T set to star in Jack and his Giant Beanstalk.
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Lands Starring Role In Adults-Only Panto
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
How to be a baller on a budget.
How To Be A Baller On A Budget
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis
11 Surprisingly Motivational Memes To Help You Get Through Today
Lana Del Rey Is Back After Dropping Her Brand New Fan Track