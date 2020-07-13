Griffin Johnson “Cuts The Bullsh*t” In A Sincere Apology To Dixie D’Amelio Over Their Split

Griffin Johnson has penned an apology to Dixie D’Amelio amid reports he cheated on her during their relationship.

In a statement published on his Twitter page, the TikToker said he’s handled their split in an “immature” way and is “sorry” for his actions. Griffin revealed it’s taken him a long time to apologise as he was hoping to “limit press & attention” surrounding their break-up.

Twitter

“Our relationship was put into the public out of our control and I have been taking heat ever since. It was far from perfect on both sides as everyone has seen in the past week,” he wrote.

“You can hate me all you want but respect Dixie & her decisions as I want nothing but the best for her moving forward. I am sorry to everyone that followed me before and I disappointed as I’m not always proud of my decisions.”

He added: “Most importantly I want to publicly apologize to Dixie for the hurt I have caused. I am human, I am not proud of some of my choices, but I will keep it real with everyone that follows me.

“I have dealt with a lot of this in an immature manner because honestly I had no idea what to do. I’m not asking for forgiveness, I just want to cut the bullsh*t and let everyone understand my thoughts and know that I am sorry.”

Just yesterday, Dixie claimed to have “48 screenshots” proving Griffin had cheated on her. This comes amid rumours Dixie is currently dating TikTok's Noah Beck after the pair were spotted getting cosy at dinner together.