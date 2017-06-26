Everything You Need To Know About Live YouTuber Studded Event, HelloWorld

Hey, world. We're here to tell you about an exciting new show that includes all your favourite YouTubers (yes, we're talking the cream of the crop like Zoella, Jim Chapman, and co.) which is all set to enter your life later this year.

The concept behind the show is that it's the first event that brings together a bunch of the hugest social-media influencers under one roof in order to participate in a fully immersive 4-hour show in the name of entertainment. Hoorah.

So far, some major names that officially jumped on board are Caspar Lee, Jim Chapman, Joe Sugg, Louise Pentland, Marcus Butler, KSI, PointlessBlog, Rose & Rosie and Zoella - with more stars set to join the line-up in the coming weeks.

So, what exactly *is* HelloWorld?

It's basically a mash-up between the online world and the real world, meaning it gives YouTuber fans the chance to mix and mingle with their icons in an organised space where "bands perform, shops and funfairs open, and aerobics classes are in full swing."

The teaser for the live show promises "music performances, games, bake-offs, parades, a fashion show, a Giant Arcade Machine, live comedy, signings and talks, and even weather forecasts." So yeah, it sounds pretty damn fun.

"HelloWorld's guests can interact with their heroes like never before on the giant video Arcade Machine, a real life Big Piano and giant sports stages where guests can compete with top talent. Watched by millions of viewers online, HelloWorld will create a multi-sensory immersive live show like nothing on earth."

Where is it and how can I get a ticket?

It's sensational news if you're based in or around Birmingham in the UK because HelloWorld is set to launch at the Genting Arena on Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th October 2017.

If you're already eager to get tickets, mark down Thursday 29th June on your calendar as the day when they'll be up for grabs. When the clock hits 9am, get clicking on helloworldlive.com to be in with a chance of snagging a way in.

Right, but how much will it set me back?

Like many events, the tickets for HelloWorld are staggered when it comes to cost according to what kind of experience you're looking for. The most affordable option is a seated ticket at £27.50, with standing options coming in at a slightly pricier amount of £49.00.

For anyone who's willing to splash the cash on a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets are coming in at £99 for standing and roaming options.

Who exactly is going to be there?

As mentioned, Alfie Deyes, Caspar Lee, Jim Chapman, Joe Sugg, KSI, Louise Pentland, Marcus Butler, Rose & Rosie, and Zoe Sugg (AKA Zoella) have been confirmed so far, but more names are still to be released as the weeks roll on.

Just as a heads up: that gives the HelloWorld event a combined online following of over 150 million users, which is not too shabby by literally any standard on the planet.

Are there any other antics set to go down at HelloWorld?

Aside from the bake-offs, fashion shows and parades, the press release for the event also promises evening entertainment in the form of the HelloWorldDJ who gets the soundtrack going as guests cheer along. Later, everyone is scheduled to take part in a massive live Musical.ly video.

All in all, it sounds pretty fantastic. May the odds be ever in your favour of bagging a ticket.