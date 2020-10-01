YouTubers

How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management

She's partnered with a new app called Step for a good reason

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Charli D’Amelio has partnered with a company called Step to help teenagers make the most of their savings.

In an Instagram post, she praised Step for their creation of a new no fee banking app aimed at young people. The company offers a personalised card that has no interest or fees in order to help teens build positive credit.

“As I started making my own money, it was important for me to find a banking app that felt like it was designed for me,” Charli said in a statement.

“Step has been a game changer –– I always know how much money I have to spend and it even makes it simple for me to pay back friends for coffee."

“Unfortunately, we don’t always learn much about how to manage or save money as teens, so I’m excited to partner with Step to help teach people at my age about smart money habits.”

The brand is even giving away $100,000 in cash to mark their launch, with Charli writing instructions on her Instagram page telling fans how they can get started with the initiative. 

She also tweeted: “so excited about @step launching today! it’s a banking app for teens, $100,000 giveaway details on their instagram page! #getstep #giveaway #steppartner."

Charli isn’t the only TikToker with an interest in personal finance, with Bryce Hall recently launching a business podcast with hacks on how young people can make their money go further.

