Influencers Including Tana Mongeau Pay Tribute To Ethan Is Supreme After He Dies Aged 17

Ethan's father believes his son died from a drug overdose

Monday, September 7, 2020 - 10:06

Influencers in the beauty community have paid tribute to Ethan Is Supreme, real name Ethan Peters, after his death aged 17.

Ethan’s father, Gerald Peters, confirmed the tragic news in a statement released to Fox News on Sunday, describing his son as a “kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were.”

Ethan’s best friend, Ava Louise, paid tribute to him in a lengthy Twitter statement. She made reference to his recent personal struggles, writing: "Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage.”

Describing him as her “best friend in the entire world” who “didn’t deserve to die”, Ava added: “Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f--king tried harder."

Tana Mongeau paid her respects to Ethan on Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback image of them with the caption: "Rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if you need anything reach out please."

Manny MUA tweeted: “rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he's made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss."

Ethan’s cause of death hasn’t officially been released, but Gerald reportedly told Fox News he believes his son died of a fatal drug overdose on September 6th. 

Our thoughts are with Ethan's loved ones at this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and need someone to talk to, contact Talk To Frank for help and advice. 

