Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau
It's all kicking off
Jake Paul has slammed an MMA fighter for making a crude comment about Tana Mongeau.
The drama went down when Dillon Danis queued to take a fan picture with the 21-year-old before posting their selfie with a caption that implied they'd been in a sexual relationship behind her husband’s back.
Tana decided to quote tweet his "teabag" claims and set the record straight: “I’m rly tryna stay outta this fight shit but ur dizzy bro. u waited in line after five fans and took a pic. ur girlfriend in my DMS. leave me outta this.”
Jake spotted the drama online and pointed out that he’s proud of his wife for always sticking up for herself: “I still can’t get over tana flaming dillon danis,” he began.
“When I was an angry husband and said “why tf did u take a pic with him” she said “who is that? what are you talking about” & then she went on to explain that he stood in a line of fans to get a pic with her.”
He later added: “Dillon Danis peak was when he got punched by khabib,” before criticising Dillon’s career one final time with the brutal comment: “Imagine being connor mcgregors best friend and then that’s it... that’s the end of the story.”
Remind us to never mess with either of these two.