Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau

Monday, September 23, 2019 - 10:03

Jake Paul has slammed an MMA fighter for making a crude comment about Tana Mongeau. 

The drama went down when Dillon Danis queued to take a fan picture with the 21-year-old before posting their selfie with a caption that implied they'd been in a sexual relationship behind her husband’s back.

Tana decided to quote tweet his "teabag" claims and set the record straight: “I’m rly tryna stay outta this fight shit but ur dizzy bro. u waited in line after five fans and took a pic. ur girlfriend in my DMS. leave me outta this.”

Jake spotted the drama online and pointed out that he’s proud of his wife for always sticking up for herself: “I still can’t get over tana flaming dillon danis,” he began. 

“When I was an angry husband and said “why tf did u take a pic with him” she said “who is that? what are you talking about” & then she went on to explain that he stood in a line of fans to get a pic with her.”

He later added: “Dillon Danis peak was when he got punched by khabib,” before criticising Dillon’s career one final time with the brutal comment: “Imagine being connor mcgregors best friend and then that’s it... that’s the end of the story.”

Remind us to never mess with either of these two.

 

Jake Paul Slams An MMA Fighter Who Made A Crude Comment About Tana Mongeau
