James Charles Has Now Lost 2.6 Million Subscribers Amid YouTube Drama

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus have hit the unfollow button

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 09:49

The subscriber count for James Charles’s YouTube channel is still plummeting after former friend and fellow vlogger Tati Westbrook published a video calling out some of his actions.

Her upload – titled ‘Bye Sister’ – goes into detail about the beauty icon’s decision to advertise a vitamin called Sugar Bear Hair rather than her own product, before going on to accuse him of “manipulating people’s sexuality.”

Before the video hit the web, James had a whopping 16,553,579 subscribers. In the last few days, he’s seen this figure drop by around 2.6 million followers and counting.

Possibly worse than losing all those subscribers is the fact that Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, and Miley Cyrus have all officially hit the unfollow button on his Instagram account.

In the video, Tati claimed: “You are using you fame, power and money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them and embarrass them, and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favour even if they’re straight?

“That behaviour is not okay if you’re a woman a man, gay, straight, bi, whatever sexual orientation you are, that is your personal call and it is not someone else’s to take, not someone else’s to play with.”

James has filmed himself apologising for his actions, saying: “What sucks the most is that I know there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back but I don’t blame them for it,

“A lot of the time when I’ve had to address things in the past, I’ve acted out of impulse and I’ve gone off and tried to pull receipts or facts or screenshots and play the victim and I’m not doing that today, I’m not.

He added: “That is all I have to say, I’m sorry."

