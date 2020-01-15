YouTubers

James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps

“where the f**k did y’all find these"

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 09:57

James Charles is officially terrified after people have been flooding his social-media profile with images from his past.

The YouTuber had no idea how to react when one fan shared a vintage snap that portrayed him taking a selfie without a scrap of make-up, alongside the comment: “you’re very cute hmu.” 

James didn’t hold back with his response, pointing out that he has absolutely no idea how his 4.5 million followers have even found these images considering they’re not on his social profiles: “where the f**k did y’all find these are you kidding me.”

Fans were equally shook about the sight of fetus James, with one person writing: “the dark web has everything,” as another said his “glow up” was literally off the scale: “this what my profile pic looked like when i was 11.”

This comes after James has taken to TikTok to reveal that he’s on the search for a boyfriend: "Everyone on here is either in a very cute relationship or painfully single and unfortunately for me, I fall into that second group of people."

James went on to say that he is looking to "get wifed up" and specifies his age, height, location, before claiming that his YouTube career means he "sometimes looks pretty, and when I don't, I have a pretty fun personality to make up for it."

send nudes 💛

In more important news, the 20-year-old has thrown his support behind fellow YouTuber NikkieTutorials who recently came out as transgender. He retweeted her YouTube video with the comment: “I'M SO PROUD OF YOU SISTER!!!”

 

 

