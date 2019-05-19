James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims

James Charles has published a lengthy video explaining his side of story regarding the ongoing drama with Tati Westbrook.

The YouTuber had been accused of “trying to manipulate the sexuality of straight men” in a video published by his former friend, who also took issue with him promoting a vitamin brand during the second weekend of Coachella that rivalled her own product.

The 19-year-old has now taken matters into his own hands, publishing a video that refutes Tati’s claims that he behaved inappropriately by approaching a waiter called Sam in Seattle.

He also provided screenshots of their Instagram conversations to make a point that the man actually slid into his DMs first and that their resulting encounter was entirely consensual.

Discussing the onslaught of negative social-media comments, he said: "I wouldn't wish what I went through upon even my worst enemy, no matter how angry I was.

"The last few weeks of my life have literally been the most painful time I have ever had to deal with, and my head and brain for a hot minute went to a place so dark I didn't think I was going to come back from."

“Through all of this I have learned that if I can get through this, I can get through anything. Joining in on bandwagon and cancelled culture is incredibly, incredibly toxic.

I made my video today NOT to start a war, but to take responsibility for my actions & clear my name. There ARE two sides to every story, & now you’ve heard both. I’m sure more will be said, but I’m moving on. You can form your opinions, but PLEASE do not send any hate to anyone. — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 18, 2019

He added: “It's very concerning to me that as a society we're becoming ok with, guilty until proven innocent, instead of the other way around."

James went on to state that he’s a “19-year-old virgin” who would “never use [his] fame to manipulate and get any sexual actions from a guy.”

Despite the internet being fascinated by the breakdown of their friendship, both he and Tati have urged their subscribers to stop the hate train and move on from the drama for good.