Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette

Jeffree Star has responded to the backlash surrounding his decision to launch a death-themed palette in the middle of a global pandemic.

The MUA had been called out for his “insensitive” collection online, which has been marketed under the term “cremated” and includes a series of grey-based shades with morbid names.

These terms include: "Hearse," "Angel of Death," "R.I.P.," "Pallbearer," "Death Certificate," "The Morgue," "Mausoleum," "Embalmed," "Eulogy," "Last Respects," "Obituary," and "Burial Gown."

Some fans have branded the release “tone-deaf,” with one person writing: “so ur gonna tell me Jeffree star is releasing a palette called ‘cremated’ during a global pandemic where thousands are dying."

Jeffree Star’s new palette being named “Cremated” during a mass pandemic seems like a very weird branding choice to me tbh pic.twitter.com/CGWLWXZg8C — Pathetic Beta Male (@Samthevole) May 15, 2020

jeffree star really putting out a palette named 'cremated' when almost 90,000 people just died in this country alone from coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gyFfD9pbYN — Lacey 💫 (@ouiouiskam) May 16, 2020

Um wtf people are being CREMATED because the mortuaries have run out of space. Bad timing. This could have waited until thousands aren't dying daily.smfh. — DickLux👑 (@DickLux3) May 15, 2020

Jeffree reacted to the backlash online, saying that “people are bored and want to be offended by something new," adding that his collection has been in the pipeline since September.

He then took to Snapchat to defend himself further, pointing out that his own father and dogs have been cremated and that he has the right to make whatever creative decisions he wants.

love you babe! people are bored and want to be offended by something new. The Star Family knows it's part of my vocabulary and I've had this idea trademarked since Sep 2019. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 16, 2020

“There’s always so many meanings with my art – and that’s what it is – it’s mine, I created it for the world, it is allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it," he told viewers.

Even though plenty of people agree that that palette looks great, others have said that he should have delayed the release until a more appropriate time. What do you think?