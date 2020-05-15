Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette
Fans have called it "insensitive" in the time of coronavirus
Jeffree Star has responded to the backlash surrounding his decision to launch a death-themed palette in the middle of a global pandemic.
The MUA had been called out for his “insensitive” collection online, which has been marketed under the term “cremated” and includes a series of grey-based shades with morbid names.
These terms include: "Hearse," "Angel of Death," "R.I.P.," "Pallbearer," "Death Certificate," "The Morgue," "Mausoleum," "Embalmed," "Eulogy," "Last Respects," "Obituary," and "Burial Gown."
Some fans have branded the release “tone-deaf,” with one person writing: “so ur gonna tell me Jeffree star is releasing a palette called ‘cremated’ during a global pandemic where thousands are dying."
Jeffree reacted to the backlash online, saying that “people are bored and want to be offended by something new," adding that his collection has been in the pipeline since September.
He then took to Snapchat to defend himself further, pointing out that his own father and dogs have been cremated and that he has the right to make whatever creative decisions he wants.
“There’s always so many meanings with my art – and that’s what it is – it’s mine, I created it for the world, it is allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it," he told viewers.
Even though plenty of people agree that that palette looks great, others have said that he should have delayed the release until a more appropriate time. What do you think?