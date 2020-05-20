Jeffree Star Is Being Slammed For Not Social Distancing In Recent YouTube Video

Jeffree Star has come under fire for not social distancing properly in one of his recent YouTube videos.

The MUA has already faced backlash for his “cremated” make-up palette, which features eyeshadow names including, "Embalmed," "Obituary," and "The Morgue.” Some fans have taken issue with the death-themed collection being released during a global pandemic.

In response to the backlash, Jeffree took to YouTube to say that he’s entitled to express himself creatively in whatever way he chooses.

"I'm never discrediting anyone's feelings – everyone is allowed to feel how they want and interpret things how they do, so just know that I only come from a good place,” he added.

Unfortunately, the video has sparked even ~more~ backlash as he ended the upload with a make-up transformation featuring Lipsticknick. Fans have pointed out that the pair didn’t follow the guidance of staying six feet apart from each other.

"So much for social distancing Jeffree... I’m guessing lipsticknick lives in your house too?" one person wrote.

So much for social distancing Jeffree... I’m guessing lipsticknick lives in your house too? — 🌧 Lady Gaga Fashion (@FashiomGaga) May 20, 2020

unless this was filmed in early march or before that what happened to social distancing? quarantine? are we just pretending that’s not happening — kailee (@thnwhitelines) May 20, 2020

Another said: “Unless this was filmed in early march or before that what happened to social distancing? quarantine? are we just pretending that’s not happening.”

Some people have argued that Jeffree may have filmed the clip before the rules came into place, but others pointed out that Nicole makes reference to her business being closed due to lockdown in the video.

What do you guys make of this?