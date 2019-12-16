Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor

Jeffree Star has cleared out his closet ahead of moving houses and the contents of his wardrobe are a lot to take in.

The YouTuber has amassed a huge collection of designer goods over the years and is only now sorting through them to figure out which items deserve a place in his $14.6 million mega-mansion.

YouTube

In a video titled "Cleaning Out Our ENTIRE Messy House," Jeffree enlists the help of a company called The Real Real, a luxury consignment store, to organise which items should be posted for sale on their website.

Explaining why he has so many high-end products in his closet, he said: "I think maybe sometimes I have like a struggle in my head, like coming from nothing, of like, 'Oh my god I got to hoard everything, Or, 'I dont want to let it go'.

Getty

“But I'm in a different head-space. So much has happened this year, I'm ready to clean, I'm ready to get rid of stuff and if I'm never going to wear any of this stuff again, why just let it sit? Let someone else enjoy it. So, let's get rid of it all."

Some of the items that won’t be making the move to his new pad include a classic Celine bag, a $12,500 Gucci jacket, and a whole collection of Balmain dresses: “I don't buy clothes like that anymore, I actually wear everything I buy," he says.

Jeffree is looking forward to streamlining his life with the big move and can’t wait to live in a community where everyone "keeps to themselves" and gives him the privacy he’s seeking.