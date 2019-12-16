YouTubers

Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor

We call dibs on the $12,500 Gucci jacket

Monday, December 16, 2019 - 10:16

Jeffree Star has cleared out his closet ahead of moving houses and the contents of his wardrobe are a lot to take in.

The YouTuber has amassed a huge collection of designer goods over the years and is only now sorting through them to figure out which items deserve a place in his $14.6 million mega-mansion.

YouTube

In a video titled "Cleaning Out Our ENTIRE Messy House," Jeffree enlists the help of a company called The Real Real, a luxury consignment store, to organise which items should be posted for sale on their website.

Explaining why he has so many high-end products in his closet, he said: "I think maybe sometimes I have like a struggle in my head, like coming from nothing, of like, 'Oh my god I got to hoard everything, Or, 'I dont want to let it go'.

Getty

“But I'm in a different head-space. So much has happened this year, I'm ready to clean, I'm ready to get rid of stuff and if I'm never going to wear any of this stuff again, why just let it sit? Let someone else enjoy it. So, let's get rid of it all."

Some of the items that won’t be making the move to his new pad include a classic Celine bag, a $12,500 Gucci jacket, and a whole collection of Balmain dresses: “I don't buy clothes like that anymore, I actually wear everything I buy," he says.

Cleaning Out Our ENTIRE Messy House!

Jeffree is looking forward to streamlining his life with the big move and can’t wait to live in a community where everyone "keeps to themselves" and gives him the privacy he’s seeking.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Geordie Shore 20: With Thanks To...
Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Get To Know Lola Young
Get To Know: Lola Young
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo

More From YouTubers

Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her
James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama
Tana Mongeau Reveals Why She Turned Down $2 Million From A Brand Deal
Shane Dawson Shares Unreleased Footage From The James Charles Drama
Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her
YouTuber Bretman Rock Calls Out Fans Who Asked For Pics At His Dad’s Funeral

Trending Articles

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Geordie Shore 20: With Thanks To...
Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019