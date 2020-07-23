Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home

Josh Peck has given fans a tour of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles home.

In an upload published on his YouTube channel, Josh filmed the moment Dixie opened the doors to their family pad. She took him through to the spacious monochrome kitchen, with Josh praising the interior décor and expensive appliances.

YouTube/JoshPeck

He also turned the camera on their luxurious pool area and asked the million-dollar question: “How did you guys get so famous on TikTok?” as Dixie joked: “Well personally, for me, having a sister that does all the work really helped.”

The upload also showed Josh attempting to recreate a TikTok dance. He turned to Dixie and said: “I’m exhausted. TikToking is a full-time job and I’m in awe. You are a maestro. You are a wizard and I’m in awe.”

YouTube/JoshPeck

In a recent interview with ET Online, Charli opened up about the possibility of her family securing their own reality show: “I mean, [it’s] definitely something that would be super fun,” she said.

"For people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."

Charli and Dixie’s dad, Marc, implied the family were considering signing a deal: “We're figuring out all that stuff right now,” he told the outlet. “This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it.”

If they do sign up for a reality show, fans will get a more extensive tour of their house soon.