Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She’s Starring In He’s All That With Addison Rae

Friends who star in movies together, stay together

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - 09:53

Kourtney Kardashian has announced she’s bagged a cameo role in Addison Rae’s upcoming movie, He’s All That.

The news was confirmed when Kourtney shared a photo of herself looking through a script, alongside the caption: “studying @hesallthatmovie.” Addison left a cute comment beneath the upload, reading: "worrkkkkkkk".

Instagram/HesAllThatMovie

The movie’s Instagram account reposted Kourtney’s image on their story with the name of the character she’ll be playing, Jessica Miles Torres. 

The film is a gender-flipped version of the 1999 teen classic starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. The new movie will be told from the perspective of a teenage girl called Padgett, who will be played by Addison.

Instagram/AddisonRae

Padgett is a social media influencer who decides to transform the biggest nerd in high school into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Addison recently opened up about the role to People and said she became a huge fan of the original movie on the recommendation of mum Sheri Nicole.

Instagram/AddisonRae

"When I was younger, I was constantly in acting or dance classes and always loved drama class in school," she says. "One of the craziest parts of this year has been the ability to pursue so many of my passions – capping it off with starring in my first movie!"

As for Kourtney, she previously had a small role in the US soap opera One Life to Live back in 2011, when she played a character called Kassandra Kavanaugh.

addison rae (@addisonre) on TikTok

Are you ready to see Addison and Kourtney in the same movie?

