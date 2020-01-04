YouTubers

NikkieTutorials Reveals She’s Transgender After Being Blackmailed Into Coming Out

"It's so surreal saying this."

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 09:44

NikkieTutorials has revealed that she’s transgender in a powerful video shared to her YouTube channel.

The upload was titled "I'm Coming Out” and details her decision to transition when she was younger: “I was born in the wrong body which means that I am transgender. It's so surreal saying this. 

you know he’s a keeper when he can make photos like this! 🙊💕✨ enjoying some time off with Mr. Tutorials and a rash because apparently I’m allergic to the sun 💃🏼

“Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing. I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long, but I could never figure out the timing.

Nikkie hopes that other young people going through the same experiences will be inspired by the strength of her message. 

“With this message I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood—I hope by me standing up and being free that it inspires others to do the same."

Despite Nikkie being proud of the woman she is, her decision to come out was sadly driven by the fact that someone was blackmailing her into sharing the information.

I'm Coming Out.

She admitted: “It was frightening to know that there are people out there that are so evil, that they can't respect someone's true identity. It is vile, and it is gross.”

While nobody should be forced into revealing information they’re not ready to share, it’s great to see that so many fans and fellow YouTubers are fighting Nikkie’s corner on this.

 

