NikkieTutorials Slams Transphobes For Calling Her A ‘Boy’ In Her Comments

NikkieTutorials has hit back at transphobes for branding her a “boy” in her YouTube comments.

The OG beauty guru came out as a trans women in January after she’d been blackmailed into revealing her identity online.

Despite an overwhelming amount of people reacting with positivity and love, a small portion of the internet must’ve missed the kindness memo.

Instead, some people have been deliberately misgendering Nikkie online - and it’s something that she’s finally had enough of.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "HAHAHAHAAA… some of you think y’all REALLLLLLY clever calling me “he” and “boy” on my latest post…. you’re so funny, haha….. ya, get the f**k outta here.”

The good news is that fans have flooded the comment with praise.

One person wrote: “Wow! The nerve. It's 2020 y'all. Nikkie has always been a woman. Show some respect! One of the many reasons people are scared to come out. Let that shot die with the boomers. Love u Nikkie.”

Another fan said: “These people have been able to call you “she” and “girl” for ALL THESE YEARS. this is just petty transphobia and they clearly have nothing better to do with their lives. you’re living in their heads rent-free.”

A third wrote: “Y’all had NO PROBLEM with her before she got BLACKMAILED into sharing private info Imagine misgendering someone because they had a crime committed against them it’s just wild to me.”

It’s great that so many people are standing up for Nikkie online, but it would be way more encouraging if they didn’t need to.