Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”

Noah Beck has confirmed he’s dating Dixie D’Amelio after months of fans shipping them together.

In a video published on AwesomenessTV, Noah responds to a question about his relationship status, answering: “I am dating Dixie D’Amelio. Dixie’s amazing, she’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun and so I’m excited for the future.”

Just yesterday, Noah cut to the chase when a fan commented on TikTok: “aren’t u that guy whose dating dixie?” He replied “yeah” and added a loved-up emoji.

TikTok

Fans recently noticed that Noah’s phone background looks suspiciously like a screengrab of their kiss in Dixie’s ‘Be Happy’ music video. After filming the video, both Noah and Dixie publicly denied dating rumours.

On September 1st, Dixie clarified in a video published on PaparazziDaddy: "We're honestly just friends. Yeah, I'm just taking time to myself right now. That's pretty much it."

More recently, the duo made an appearance on Dixie’s spoof YouTube talkshow, with Noah making several flirty comments including: “What can I do to make you mine?” and “If I asked you out right now, what would you say?”

He challenged Dixie to discuss what her "dream boy" looks like before asking if she’s a fan of guys who are “around 6ft, tan, brown hair, with hazel eyes.”

Are you surprised Noah has made things official?