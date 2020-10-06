YouTubers

Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”

They've gone official

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Noah Beck has confirmed he’s dating Dixie D’Amelio after months of fans shipping them together.

In a video published on AwesomenessTV, Noah responds to a question about his relationship status, answering: “I am dating Dixie D’Amelio. Dixie’s amazing, she’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun and so I’m excited for the future.”

Just yesterday, Noah cut to the chase when a fan commented on TikTok: “aren’t u that guy whose dating dixie?” He replied “yeah” and added a loved-up emoji.

TikTok

Fans recently noticed that Noah’s phone background looks suspiciously like a screengrab of their kiss in Dixie’s ‘Be Happy’ music video. After filming the video, both Noah and Dixie publicly denied dating rumours.

On September 1st, Dixie clarified in a video published on PaparazziDaddy: "We're honestly just friends. Yeah, I'm just taking time to myself right now. That's pretty much it."

@noahbeck| | avec la musique original sound - ❗️Arkansas boy😁👋🏽

More recently, the duo made an appearance on Dixie’s spoof YouTube talkshow, with Noah making several flirty comments including: “What can I do to make you mine?” and “If I asked you out right now, what would you say?”

He challenged Dixie to discuss what her "dream boy" looks like before asking if she’s a fan of guys who are “around 6ft, tan, brown hair, with hazel eyes.”

TikTok

Are you surprised Noah has made things official?

