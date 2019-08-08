YouTubers

Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video

Brooke Houts has responded to the allegations of animal abuse

Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 09:51

The LAPD are reportedly investigating a YouTuber after she appeared to accidentally upload a video of herself hitting, shoving, and spitting on her dog.

Brooke Houts was seemingly trying to upload a prank clip on her channel when several of her 340,000 subscribers noticed that she may have posted an incomplete version of the "plastic wrap prank on my doberman" video online.

The first upload of the video has since been removed from YouTube, but not before popular drama commentator Keemstar recorded and shared the unedited version with his followers. 

The police soon got involved in the situation, with an LAPD media representative telling Buzzfeed News: “LAPD is aware of this incident. Animal Cruelty is looking into this, and there is an open investigation.”

Brooke has since shared a lengthy statement on social-media addressing the claims of animal abuse against her.

"I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form," she stated. "Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that."

She added that things have been “less than exceptional” in her personal life but agreed that her actions in the video are unacceptable and an unfair representation of how she usually treats her dog. 

“This does not make my actions in the footage okay, but I'm just explaining what my day-to-day life is really like, whether you believe me or not," she said.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video
Calling All Singles And Your Squad! Apply To Join MTV's Love Squad For A Free Night Of Bongo's Bingo
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
Top Things To Do For Thrill Seeker’s In Lithuania
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Ariana Grande with Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson of Social House in the &#039;Boyfriend&#039; music video
Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?
Marvel Season of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris
Exploring New South Wales in a whole different light

More From YouTubers

Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
Does This ‘Evidence’ Mean Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Aren’t Actually Married!?
James Charles Shares His Private DMs With Celebs Including Kylie Jenner And Rihanna
Bella Thorne and YouTuber Ex Tana Mongeau Are Feuding Online And It’s Messy AF
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram

Trending Articles

Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Opens Up About His Split From Boyfriend Of Three Years
Travel
Win an epic sailing adventure in Croatia with MTV Travel and Topdeck!
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach