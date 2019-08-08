Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video

The LAPD are reportedly investigating a YouTuber after she appeared to accidentally upload a video of herself hitting, shoving, and spitting on her dog.

Brooke Houts was seemingly trying to upload a prank clip on her channel when several of her 340,000 subscribers noticed that she may have posted an incomplete version of the "plastic wrap prank on my doberman" video online.

SHOCKING! YouTuber @brookehouts uploads a unedited wrong video file to her channel! The Unedited version shows her ABUSING HER DOG! pic.twitter.com/3dKE3DvQVL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2019

The first upload of the video has since been removed from YouTube, but not before popular drama commentator Keemstar recorded and shared the unedited version with his followers.

The police soon got involved in the situation, with an LAPD media representative telling Buzzfeed News: “LAPD is aware of this incident. Animal Cruelty is looking into this, and there is an open investigation.”

DOGS DESERVE RESPECT. IF YOU CAN'T TREAT DOGS WITH KINDNESS AND INSTEAD HIT THEM, DON'T GET ONE.



ATTN @YouTube: Please remove Brooke Houts from your platform.https://t.co/CASgyiXlE2 — PETA (@peta) August 7, 2019

Brooke has since shared a lengthy statement on social-media addressing the claims of animal abuse against her.

"I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form," she stated. "Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that."

To everyone who has been commenting on my social media as of recently: pic.twitter.com/gnxUbfVHdf — b (@brookehouts) August 7, 2019

She added that things have been “less than exceptional” in her personal life but agreed that her actions in the video are unacceptable and an unfair representation of how she usually treats her dog.

“This does not make my actions in the footage okay, but I'm just explaining what my day-to-day life is really like, whether you believe me or not," she said.