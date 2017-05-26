Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:33
YouTubing couple Rose and Rosie might be the cutest thing that's happened to the internet since the dawn of sneezing kitten videos, but just how well do they really know each other?
Like, can they tell each other's arm pits from their belly buttons when blindfolded? Well it's time to find out with a round of the body part challenge...
Thoughts on all that? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already.
