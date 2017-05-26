YouTubers

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

Linds Foley
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:33

YouTubing couple Rose and Rosie might be the cutest thing that's happened to the internet since the dawn of sneezing kitten videos, but just how well do they really know each other?

Like, can they tell each other's arm pits from their belly buttons when blindfolded? Well it's time to find out with a round of the body part challenge...

Thoughts on all that? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already. 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Ariana Grande - One Last Time - Music Video

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Reaches New Chart High Following Manchester Attack

23 Of The Best Colourful Denim Pieces To Shop Right Now

These Are The Best Sheet Masks Out There Right Now

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

Bella Hadid Had The Best Reaction When She Bumped Into Joe Jonas At Cannes

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Hey Violet Talk Style, Music And Who's Most Likely To Wear The Same Outfit Three Days Running

Charlotte Crosby Admits Having Secret Sex With Stephen Bear In The Just Tattoo Of Us Toilets - EXCLUSIVE

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #10!

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 - The Aftermath

Coming Soon: MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century

gaz beadle

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Niall Horan Will Drop Whatever He’s Doing For A One Direction Reunion

New Music Round Up: Little Mix, Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Garrix, Nick Jonas & More

NBA 2K16

Here’s EVERY Game Available To Download From The Xbox Game Pass Service Right Now

All The Crazy Colourful Festival Beauty Products You Need

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Pays Tribute To Victims Of Manchester Attack

More From YouTubers

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

Style

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

Style

12 Holy Grail Foundations Beauty Bloggers Swear By

Life

Zoella Reveals How Skyping Cameron Diaz Stopped Her Quitting YouTube

Hannah Witton Turns Agony Aunt To Celebrate New Book Doing It

Life

Hannah Witton's Guide To Doing It

Rose And Rosie Reveal Who Picks Their Nose And Who's The Best Kisser

Style

Jeffree Star and Manny MUA Have Finally Revealed Their Joint Makeup Collab

Rose And Rosie Reveal What's In Store For The Exposed Tour: 'Rose Is Going To KISS Someone'

Life

List Of The Top 10 Most Powerful Social Media Stars In The UK Is Revealed

Life

Great LGBTQ YouTubers You Need To Know About To Fight YouTube's Restricted Mode

Life

See YouTubers Alfie Deyes, Caspar Lee, Louise Pentland And Niomi Smart's Cameo In The Love Actually Sequel

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Vicky Pattison
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

TV Shows

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Celebrity

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch

TV Shows

Who Is Sam Bentham? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star