Shane Dawson Explains Why He Didn’t Include The James Charles Drama In His Series

Shane Dawson has opened up about why he didn’t include the Tati Westbrook and James Charles drama in his YouTube series.

The vlogger had documented the entire creation of his first make-up collection with Jeffree Star and previously released a trailer for the series suggesting that it would cover the clash that went down earlier this year.

Getty

With the series drawing to a close, some fans feel they were misled by the trailer. In an Instagram Live, Shane has revealed why he decided to leave out some of the more personal drama to focus on the business side of his collaboration.

“The Dramageddon stuff started taking a turn. It got to a point where it was evident to me that this was so much bigger than drama...So we filmed it all,” he began.

“It was kind of more of my perspective like watching it all happen. Being kind of involved in it but also an outsider but also an insider.

“There’s no winning right? If I don’t post any of the drama stuff people are going to be like, 'You click baited or you lied.' If I do post the drama stuff [they'll say], 'Why are you bringing up old stuff? You’re an asshole.'"

YouTube

Regardless of what fans think, Shane is clearly happy with his decision to leave the past in the past. Tbh, we’re not sure if we could even cope with another rehashing of the YouTube fued.