Shane Dawson Shares Unreleased Footage From The James Charles Drama

Shane Dawson has finally released the footage from the James Charles and Tati Westbrook feud that he initially cut from his YouTube series.

ICYMI, the vlogger has been releasing episodes documenting the creation of his Conspiracy Collection with Jeffree Star. The trailer for the series implied that it would also mention the Dramageddon scandal that went down earlier this year.

Instagram

Up until recently, it was unclear whether Shane would release the clips. He previously took to Instagram Live to reveal that it was never his intention to mislead fans with the trailer before explaining that he didn’t want to reopen any old wounds.

In the final episode of the series, Shane and Ryland are filmed sitting on a couch discussing Tati’s explosive video.

“I feel like everything has gone way too far. The internet is such like an, 'oh let’s jump on this sh*t, let’s milk this sh*t'...and I totally get it,” he says in the clip. “I understand 100%, but we know this personal."

“We lifted this person up. And so quickly, like I’ve never seen before, they f*cking dropped him down. It was so immediate and such a flip that it’s scary and sad."

Instagram

Jeffree, who regrets his involvement in the drama, said: “It’s not my job to expose someone else’s story when it’s about something that’s alleged. Because no one knows what really happened.

“It’s just, it’s not my job. It’s not my career… I’m embarrassed that I let it get to this stage and I’m just glad that I had a f*cking full wakeup call."