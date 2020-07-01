YouTubers

Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims

She said the YouTuber "manipulated" her into criticising James Charles

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 - 09:25

Shane Dawson’s fiancé has fired back at Tati Westbrook’s claim she was “manipulated” by the YouTuber.

The drama relates to Tati’s 2019 feud with James Charles, who she's now apologised to. In a 40-minute YouTube video published yesterday, Tati claimed she was “weaponised and gaslit” by Shane and Jeffree Star into uploading her takedown of James.

YouTube/TatiWestbrook

Ryland Adams has now jumped to the defence of his fiancé. In a lengthy Twitter thread, he began: “Tati Westbrook – a master class in manipulation. The only was to save her reputation was to side with the person she tried to ruin. Make no mistake. (sic)

“This 40 year old woman choose to post a video on her own accord. She riled up Shane before doing so to have one of the biggest creators backing her in the chance this all backfired.”

He continued: “Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn’t want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself.

He added: “Hope you enjoy those sold out vitamins that made you millions in minutes from Shane’s support you two faced liar.”

Jeffree has stayed silent on the claims, but Shane has denied Tati’s version of events. 

In an Instagram Live video, he reacted: “I am losing my mind, this is so f**cked. I can’t process this, this is insane. This woman is… I can’t, I don’t want to say mean things about people. You are so manipulative. You are fake crying. That is not real, oh my God.”

What do you make of the latest chapter in the Tati drama?

Latest News

Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Dalton Gomez As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Blackpool Illuminations
2020 Blackpool Illuminations Annual Switch-On Goes Virtual With MTV!
Get To Know Joy Club
Get To Know: Joy Club
MTV Asks Aitch At Home
Get Your Fan Questions In For Aitch!
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Lavish New Property
Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos
Skai Jackson Is Using Her Platform To Expose Racist Behaviour Online
Get To Know: Sports Team
Get To Know: Sports Team
Just A Bunch Of Times Kendall Jenner Was The Most Relatable Kardashian
Get To Know Piers James
Get To Know: Piers James
The Most Empowering Moments From The Black Lives Matter Protests

More From YouTubers

Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Thomas Petrou Covered Chase Hudson’s Room With Pictures Of Charli D’Amelio
Addison Rae’s Mum Weighs In On Rumours She’s Dating Bryce Hall Again
Jeffree Star Is Being Slammed For Not Social Distancing In Recent YouTube Video
Bryce Hall Just Hinted That Addison Rae Might Be Leaving The Hype House
Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him

Trending Articles

Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch