Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims

Shane Dawson’s fiancé has fired back at Tati Westbrook’s claim she was “manipulated” by the YouTuber.

The drama relates to Tati’s 2019 feud with James Charles, who she's now apologised to. In a 40-minute YouTube video published yesterday, Tati claimed she was “weaponised and gaslit” by Shane and Jeffree Star into uploading her takedown of James.

YouTube/TatiWestbrook

Ryland Adams has now jumped to the defence of his fiancé. In a lengthy Twitter thread, he began: “Tati Westbrook – a master class in manipulation. The only was to save her reputation was to side with the person she tried to ruin. Make no mistake. (sic)

“This 40 year old woman choose to post a video on her own accord. She riled up Shane before doing so to have one of the biggest creators backing her in the chance this all backfired.”

creators backing her in the chance this all backfired. Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn't want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

He continued: “Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn’t want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself.

He added: “Hope you enjoy those sold out vitamins that made you millions in minutes from Shane’s support you two faced liar.”

Hope you enjoy those sold out vitamins that made you millions in minutes from shane's support you two faced liar — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

Jeffree has stayed silent on the claims, but Shane has denied Tati’s version of events.

In an Instagram Live video, he reacted: “I am losing my mind, this is so f**cked. I can’t process this, this is insane. This woman is… I can’t, I don’t want to say mean things about people. You are so manipulative. You are fake crying. That is not real, oh my God.”

Shane Dawson freaking over Tati’s new video on IG Live pic.twitter.com/k1fC5KTzpT — ingrid (@weathxrgirl) June 30, 2020

What do you make of the latest chapter in the Tati drama?