YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

Some pretty lovely news from the internet world of YouTube today after Louise Pentland (formerly SprinkleofGlitter) announced that she's pregnant with her second child.

Baby Pentland is due to make an appearance in early January 2018 and Louise has revealed that she and partner Liam are totally over the moon about the news.

Apparently Darcy is pretty excited to be a big sister too and has already promised not to put the baby in the bin - even if it does turn out to be a boy.

While Louise is yet to find out the sex of the Glitter family's newest addition, she explained that she is intending to take viewers with her every step of the way and has already started filming some very exciting vids - including a vlog about the day close friend Zoella came with her for a scan and one including footage of her telling friends and family that she's expecting.

In a blog sharing the happy news, Louise writes: "Over the years lots changed. Business boomed, Darcy bloomed and I learnt how to run my life as a single Mum. I thought about having more children and thought it would be nice but didn't think I'd meet the right man or be in the right frame of mind to start a new chapter of life. Until Liam.

"Turns out, Liam flipped that idea on his head and over the year, we've found we fit perfectly and have built a wonderful life together. My deep down hope was to find a man who would love me and accept and respect Darcy. What I've found in Liam is so, so, so much more. Hurrah for love and for good men!"

She continues: "From the off we talked about having a baby at some point in our future and had planned to start seriously thinking about it this Summer. At the end of April though, after feeling completely exhausted on a photoshoot and suddenly realising the dates (honestly it was like in a film where suddenly it hits you), I took a test and hey presto, that Summer baby was already cooking! An early blessing!

"We. Are. Thrilled."

Congrats Louise, Liam and Darcy - and here's a peek at the video where Louise broke the news if you're yet to see it: