YouTubers

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

Cuuuuuute.

Linds Foley
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:54

Some pretty lovely news from the internet world of YouTube today after Louise Pentland (formerly SprinkleofGlitter) announced that she's pregnant with her second child.

Baby Pentland is due to make an appearance in early January 2018 and Louise has revealed that she and partner Liam are totally over the moon about the news. 

Apparently Darcy is pretty excited to be a big sister too and has already promised not to put the baby in the bin - even if it does turn out to be a boy. 

We are happy people, home and settled from a happy weekend adventure. Mini jaunts with this man are the best. Love love love. I'd go on but you might be sick. ❤️

While Louise is yet to find out the sex of the Glitter family's newest addition, she explained that she is intending to take viewers with her every step of the way and has already started filming some very exciting vids - including a vlog about the day close friend Zoella came with her for a scan and one including footage of her telling friends and family that she's expecting. 

In a blog sharing the happy news, Louise writes: "Over the years lots changed. Business boomed, Darcy bloomed and I learnt how to run my life as a single Mum. I thought about having more children and thought it would be nice but didn't think I'd meet the right man or be in the right frame of mind to start a new chapter of life. Until Liam.

"Turns out, Liam flipped that idea on his head and over the year, we've found we fit perfectly and have built a wonderful life together. My deep down hope was to find a man who would love me and accept and respect Darcy. What I've found in Liam is so, so, so much more. Hurrah for love and for good men!"

I tell you what I'm not missing about the weekend away- biking. Imagine putting half a stone of playdoh on a pin, well that's what my human parts felt like on the saddle. Never felt more incentivised to loose a bit of weight!!! Saying that, Darcy LOVED having a bike so maybe I need to do the motherly thing and get into it??? 🚲🚲🚲

She continues: "From the off we talked about having a baby at some point in our future and had planned to start seriously thinking about it this Summer. At the end of April though, after feeling completely exhausted on a photoshoot and suddenly realising the dates (honestly it was like in a film where suddenly it hits you), I took a test and hey presto, that Summer baby was already cooking! An early blessing!

"We. Are. Thrilled."

Congrats Louise, Liam and Darcy - and here's a peek at the video where Louise broke the news if you're yet to see it: 

My New Baby!!

Latest News

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

Shawn Mendes Stands His Ground During Fight With Alleged Autograph Tout

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Cole And Dylan Sprouse Had The Sweetest Of Reunions On Instagram Stories

Adele And Rita Ora Visit Those Affected By Grenfell Tower Tragedy And Offer Their Support

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their lasts

This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 13 Things We Learned From ‘Choose Or Lose’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

Happy Birthday Jesy - An Ode To The Little Mix Star

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

More From YouTubers

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

Style

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

Style

12 Holy Grail Foundations Beauty Bloggers Swear By

Life

Zoella Reveals How Skyping Cameron Diaz Stopped Her Quitting YouTube

Hannah Witton Turns Agony Aunt To Celebrate New Book Doing It

Life

Hannah Witton's Guide To Doing It

Rose And Rosie Reveal Who Picks Their Nose And Who's The Best Kisser

Style

Jeffree Star and Manny MUA Have Finally Revealed Their Joint Makeup Collab

Rose And Rosie Reveal What's In Store For The Exposed Tour: 'Rose Is Going To KISS Someone'

Life

List Of The Top 10 Most Powerful Social Media Stars In The UK Is Revealed

Life

Great LGBTQ YouTubers You Need To Know About To Fight YouTube's Restricted Mode

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub