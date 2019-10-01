The Dolan Twins Announce A “Personal And Important” Collaboration With Shane Dawson

The Dolan Twins have announced an upcoming collaboration with Shane Dawson.

Both Ethan and Grayson have taken to their social-media channels to praise the upcoming video as being something “personal and important” to them both, with the twins publicly thanking Shane for leading them in the conversation.

“Filmed something very personal and important to us. A message we’ve been wanting to share with you for a while now. Thank you so much @shanedawson for having this conversation with us, you truly helped us so much,” Ethan wrote.

Grayson added: “Hey... There won’t be a new video up tomorrow. Ethan and I want to take our time with this one. It’s a really important video for us.

“We also want to thank @shanedawson so much for helping us and having this conversation with us that we will share with you next week.”

Fans of the YouTubers are already sending their love to the brothers in advance of the video: “I know whatever you’ve filmed was so hard for u both and I just want to remind you that we’re here for you always and we’ve got you no matter what.”

It’s unclear what the topic of the video will actually be about, but the outpouring of support that can already be seen amongst their fanbase proves that they have a lot of good people in their corner.