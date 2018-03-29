The Dolan Twins Announce They’re Taking A Break From YouTube

Ethan and Grayson Dolan (AKA the Dolan twins) have announced that they’re taking a step back from their YouTube channel to have a rethink about why they fell in love with platform in the first place.

The duo have announced their departure in a video titled ‘Bye For Now’ in which they basically admit that they’ve been feeling “very stuck, creatively” lately and don’t see the point in churning out the same old videos.

Explaining to their subscribers why a new video won’t be dropping anytime soon, Grayson said: "When Ethan and I started YouTube, it was all for fun. We made no money, we had no job, and we were just doing YouTube and making videos for our self-enjoyment.”

Adding that constantly thinking up fresh concepts has taken a toll on them creatively, Ethan added: “Since then, we've been running away from the fact that YouTube is kind of becoming a job and losing its spark for us. Creating videos and everything, it just doesn't have its magic like it used to."

That doesn’t mean the duo will never make a return to the channel, but it’s understandable that they’d want to take a step back from the platform to have a think about the kind of content they’re actually passionate about these days.

Fans were full of support for the move, responding that the Dolan brothers deserve a bit of time to themselves and pointing out that they’ll always be waiting on the sidelines for their eventual return.

You and Grayson needed this for a while now and I’m glad you’re going to be taking the time for yourselves to go out and enjoy your life. — Brianna (@CompletleyDolan) March 27, 2018

Listen, this goes to @GraysonDolan too, I'm so proud that you are taking time you two deserve it. It is never your fault, never was never will. We understand what you need to do and if it helps you, then please do, I want you guys to feel the best and do what you love. Love you❤ — Pray For The Pretty.Odd. (@obsessive_emo) March 27, 2018

Oh my god I think I’m about to cry but if you guys think it’s the best then you’s can definitely take a break😭💔💔 — laviniadrutasx (@laviniadrutasx) March 27, 2018

