The Dolan Twins Announce They’re Taking A Break From YouTube

Ethan and Grayson have admitted they've been stuck in a creative rut.

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 11:29

Ethan and Grayson Dolan (AKA the Dolan twins) have announced that they’re taking a step back from their YouTube channel to have a rethink about why they fell in love with platform in the first place.

The duo have announced their departure in a video titled ‘Bye For Now’ in which they basically admit that they’ve been feeling “very stuck, creatively” lately and don’t see the point in churning out the same old videos.

Let's get checking out whether a bunch of grown adults can pass a GCSE...

Explaining to their subscribers why a new video won’t be dropping anytime soon, Grayson said: "When Ethan and I started YouTube, it was all for fun. We made no money, we had no job, and we were just doing YouTube and making videos for our self-enjoyment.”

Adding that constantly thinking up fresh concepts has taken a toll on them creatively, Ethan added: “Since then, we've been running away from the fact that YouTube is kind of becoming a job and losing its spark for us. Creating videos and everything, it just doesn't have its magic like it used to."

Bye For Now

That doesn’t mean the duo will never make a return to the channel, but it’s understandable that they’d want to take a step back from the platform to have a think about the kind of content they’re actually passionate about these days.

Fans were full of support for the move, responding that the Dolan brothers deserve a bit of time to themselves and pointing out that they’ll always be waiting on the sidelines for their eventual return. 

"Oh my god I think I’m about to cry but if you guys think it’s the best then you’s can definitely take a break," one person said, as another added: "We understand what you need to do and if it helps you, then please do, I want you guys to feel the best and do what you love." 

 


 

