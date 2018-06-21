This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

Just when you thought you’d seen it all (feather brows, glitter boobs, corkscrew nails etc) someone out there by the name of Lauren Mychal has proved what one person can accomplish with a ton of make-up and a dream.

The beauty YouTuber has proved that everyone out there is capable of unleashing their inner and outer Squidward from iconic Nickelodeon series, Spongebob Squarepants.

While we're here, let's get checking out whether a bunch of guys can apply false lashes...

Forget watching vlogs on how to apply the perfect concealer and cover up acne scars because what you really need to see rn is how to produce a replica of the octopus’s nose armed with just a beauty blender and a condom.

As Bustle reported, ‘Mykie’ headed out to Walgreens pharmacy to purchase $160 worth of products for the vlog. To recreate Squidward’s head, she simply placed a handful of cotton balls in a shower cap and secured the hat on her head.

YouTube/Glam&Gore

Then came the process of using NYX's Concealer In a Jar in green alongside a colour correcting palette to replicate his mossy seafoam skintone. The hardest part of the whole process? Recreating that drooping honk.

In the most creative approach to make-up we’ve ever seen, Lauren dropped a beauty blender into a condom, added cotton balls to the exterior, and applied the design to her own nose with the help of lash glue and tape.

As for the finishing touches, she then sliced up chunks of a foam sword and added nipple covers to create Squidward’s bulbous eyes, before perfecting his frown by repurposing a curved section of the toy weapon.

YouTube/Glam&Gore

There you have it. The perfect example of someone using their powers for good.



