YouTubers

This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

We're all goofy goobers for this.

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 15:17

Just when you thought you’d seen it all (feather brows, glitter boobs, corkscrew nails etc) someone out there by the name of Lauren Mychal has proved what one person can accomplish with a ton of make-up and a dream.

The beauty YouTuber has proved that everyone out there is capable of unleashing their inner and outer Squidward from iconic Nickelodeon series, Spongebob Squarepants.

While we're here, let's get checking out whether a bunch of guys can apply false lashes...

Forget watching vlogs on how to apply the perfect concealer and cover up acne scars because what you really need to see rn is how to produce a replica of the octopus’s nose armed with just a beauty blender and a condom.

As Bustle reported, ‘Mykie’ headed out to Walgreens pharmacy to purchase $160 worth of products for the vlog. To recreate Squidward’s head, she simply placed a handful of cotton balls in a shower cap and secured the hat on her head.

YouTube/Glam&Gore

Then came the process of using NYX's Concealer In a Jar in green alongside a colour correcting palette to replicate his mossy seafoam skintone. The hardest part of the whole process? Recreating that drooping honk.

In the most creative approach to make-up we’ve ever seen, Lauren dropped a beauty blender into a condom, added cotton balls to the exterior, and applied the design to her own nose with the help of lash glue and tape.

I Tried Turning Myself Into Squidward Using Only Drugstore Makeup / Products

As for the finishing touches, she then sliced up chunks of a foam sword and added nipple covers to create Squidward’s bulbous eyes, before perfecting his frown by repurposing a curved section of the toy weapon.

YouTube/Glam&Gore

There you have it. The perfect example of someone using their powers for good.

 

 

 

 


 

 

Latest News

The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Everything We Know About Riverdale Season 3
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
Resident Evil Revelations
The Resident Evil 2 Remake Now Features 'Wet Gore' Which Is As Terrifying As It Is Gross
Here’s How To Watch Someone’s Instagram Story Without Them Knowing
Instagram has launched their own video-sharing site, IGTV
Instagram Launches Brand New Video Sharing App IGTV And Here's How It Works
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Riverdale’s Charles Melton Apologises For Fat Shaming Tweets
Street Fighter 5
A New Budget Range Of Your Fave Classic Games Has Just Been Revealed For PlayStation 4
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Have Officially Confirmed Their Engagement
Halsey Ft. Lauren Jauregui - Strangers - Music Video
Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Draw Blood In Brand New ‘Strangers’ Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University

More From YouTubers

This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
Style
17 Items From Zoella's Spring Wardrobe You Can Actually Buy IRL
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
The Dolan Twins Announce They’re Taking A Break From YouTube
Logan Paul’s YouTube Ad Suspension Has Been Lifted After 18 Days
Logan Paul Announces YouTube Comeback With Controversial Trailer
Logan Paul Is A ‘Good Guy Who Made A Bad Decision’ According To Logan Paul
Logan Paul's Dad Says The YouTuber Will Soon Make A Return To Vlogging
Chrissy Teigen Faces Backlash Over Comments About Logan Paul Controversy
YouTuber Manny Mua Is Starting His Own Make-Up Line And Fans Are Thrilled
Alfie Deyes Reveals Deets On His Mysterious New Business Venture

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid