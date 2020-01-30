YouTubers

This YouTuber Admits Faking His Girlfriend’s Death To Gain More Subscribers

"I expected all of this to stay on YouTube... and it didn't."

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 10:08

A YouTuber called JayStation (real name Jason Ethier) has admitted that he faked the death of girlfriend Alexia Marono to gain more subscribers for their joint channel, Dream Team.

Jason has previously made a name for himself with a series of controversial uploads, including one video where he attempted to contact the late Mac Miller and a deceased YouTuber called Etika via ouiji board.

YouTube

The series of videos that have landed him in hot water now involve his claims that Alexia had died after being hit by a drunk driver. He uploaded several videos detailing the “mourning” process alongside attempts to contact her in the spirit world.

In a video uploaded on the 26th January, Jason admitted that the whole thing was a lie. He said that Alexia was in on the scam from the beginning but claimed that it was technically his idea to fake her death.

Twitter

He claimed that he did so as a means to help her gain enough financial independence to quit her dead-end job. 

He also claimed that their relationship is now over, saying that she reported him to the police for allegedly pulling a weapon on her. Toronto Police Service told Newsweek in a statement: "At this time, there is no Toronto Police warrant on file for a Jason Ethier."

ALEXIA MARANO *THE TRUTH ABOUT HER*

Jason has since apologised to Alexia’s family for “putting them through any hard times or stress about the death of their daughter,” before adding: “I expected all of this to stay on YouTube… and it didn't."

Alexia has since deleted her YouTube channel and Jason has deleted all evidence of her from his own social-media profiles. Their Dream Team YouTube channel is still online and Jason claims that they've made $50,000 from the page in total.

 

 

