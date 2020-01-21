YouTubers

Thomas Petrou Covered Chase Hudson’s Room With Pictures Of Charli D’Amelio

The prank of dreams

Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 10:04

Chase Hudson can’t escape his break-up with Charli D’Amelio because Thomas Petrou has covered his entire room with print-outs of her face.

The hilarious scenes were recorded on TikTok, with Lil Huddy taking to the platform to show off his newly decorated room: “Thomas covered my entire room with pictures of charli, bruh i’m weakk😭💀"

Chase Hudson 🧛🏻 on TikTok

The images covered every part of the area, including the walls, floors, and ceiling fan. Thomas filmed his own video of the prank, asking Chase: “So, how do you like your new gift?" as Huddy responds: "I hate myself."

As fate would have it, Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio just happened to ring while he was recording. When she saw the room, Dixie replied: "That's so mean! Oh my God! I love it!" as Charli branded Thomas: "the worst person ever."

Thomas Petrou on TikTok

Charli and Chase announced their break-up last month. At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him.”

“I'm sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."

Chase echoed her statement on his own social-media account and said that she will always hold “a special place” in his heart. 

Is anyone else still rooting for these two to get back together?

 

