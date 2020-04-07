TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight

Charli D’Amelio is begging followers to stop commenting on her weight online.

The TikTok star took to social-media to reveal that she’s sick and tired of seeing fans obsessing over her body shape. At 15-years-old, she’s pointed out that this kind of scrutiny isn’t something she should have to be dealing with.

“STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY!” she tweeted. “It’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight.

“Why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down and i’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to.

STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY!

it’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

it’s never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that i love you all but please stop!! 💕 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

She added: “It’s never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that i love you all but please stop!!”

Fans soon began sticking up for her online, with one person writing: “It’s so pathetic how they think judging and hating on a 15 year olds body is okay,” while another pointed out that negative remarks can “cause some damage mentally.”

Charli isn’t the only TikTok star calling on fans to think twice about their comments. Addison Rae recently wrote: “It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp [For You page] calling me “a whale” and saying “she’s fat now”

“I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. you are perfect.”

Well said.