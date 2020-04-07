YouTubers

TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight

"i love you all but please stop!!”

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 09:49

Charli D’Amelio is begging followers to stop commenting on her weight online.

The TikTok star took to social-media to reveal that she’s sick and tired of seeing fans obsessing over her body shape. At 15-years-old, she’s pointed out that this kind of scrutiny isn’t something she should have to be dealing with.

hi
View this post on Instagram

hi

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) on

“STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY!” she tweeted. “It’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight. 

“Why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down and i’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to.

She added: “It’s never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that i love you all but please stop!!”

Fans soon began sticking up for her online, with one person writing: “It’s so pathetic how they think judging and hating on a 15 year olds body is okay,” while another pointed out that negative remarks can “cause some damage mentally.”

So excited to be partnering with @Aerie! They are doing so many incredible things to help share positivity right now, including donating masks to healthcare workers and also partnering with #AmericasFoodFund. I remind myself daily about what I'm grateful for. For me, that's having more time doing activities I love- more time to dance, and of course, more time to spend with my family. To share positivity, I'm sending encouraging texts to my friends to check in every day. What are you doing to stay positive? #AerieREAL #AerieREALPositivity #ad

Charli isn’t the only TikTok star calling on fans to think twice about their comments. Addison Rae recently wrote: “It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp [For You page] calling me “a whale” and saying “she’s fat now”

“I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. you are perfect.”

Well said.

 

Latest News

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance
This Is How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Feels About Marrying Cody Simpson
Get To Know Grace Davies
Get To Know: Grace Davies
Love Island’s Maura Higgins Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped A Bikini Pic
Ansel Elgort Posts A Nude Photo To Raise Money For A Coronavirus Charity
Alesso and Liam Payne
Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live
Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Liam Payne Hints Zayn Malik Won’t Feature In The One Direction Reunion
Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?
The Lowdown On Rumours Demi Lovato Is Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich
Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony

More From YouTubers

TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident
James Charles Says Trolls Are “Trying To Ruin His Life” After Controversial Video
NikkieTutorials Slams Transphobes For Calling Her A ‘Boy’ In Her Comments
Logan Paul Reveals His “Date” With Jake’s Ex Tana Mongeau Was A Prank
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul

Trending Articles

TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
How Isolation Is Reportedly Changing Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Romance
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Cole Sprouse Responds To Claims He Cheated On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber
Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Sending Kylie Jenner A Cryptic Message On Instagram