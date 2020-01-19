YouTubers

TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours

It's over

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 10:56

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson have confirmed their split in emotional social-media statements.

The couple were the undisputed dynamic duo of TikTok. The pair both took to Instagram to reveal their decision to separate, which comes amid allegations that Chase had cheated on Charli by sliding into another girl’s DMs.

At the time, TikTok Sway House members Josh Richards and Bryce Hall claimed that Chase had been trying to hook up with Josh's girlfriend, Nessa Barrett. 

The duo even released a diss track with a shady line including: “This is to tell all of your fans you still be f*cking with girls. Telling people Charli's your world."

Chase had strongly denied the rumours on social-media, but it seems that his connection with Charli hasn’t been strong enough to withstand the drama: “It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us,” Charli wrote.

Chase added: “Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together. Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. 

“We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The pair are both members of the TikTok Hype House, which means they’ll still be in each other’s lives as colleagues and friends. 

