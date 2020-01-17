TikTok's Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Are Getting Flirty On Instagram

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been getting flirty on Instagram amid rumours they’re giving their relationship another chance.

The pair have recently left several cute comments on each other’s grids. When Bryce posted an upload with the caption: “im no model, but these pics make me look like one,” Addison responded with “okay hi” which prompted him to say "oh hi" in return.

Instagram/BryceHall

On July 11th, Addison posted a selfie with a caption that some fans think was directed at Bryce, reading: “miss u.” He liked the image and commented: “wow" as Addison responded with a smiley face emoji.

Instagram/AddisonRae

On June 20th, Addison shared several images of herself with her hair in a bun, with Bryce joking: “the heart matches ur hair” as she joked: “and yours.”

Instagram/AddisonRae

This comes after the duo were pictured leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles on Sunday. Images of Addison and Bryce getting into a car outside Boa Steakhouse have been published on The Sun, with some people assuming the pair are officially back together.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bryce said they’re enjoying hanging out as friends but didn’t rule out a possible reconciliation in the future.

“We're still like really good friends. We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? Like we were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, [we're] not so busy. Not saying anything but we're really good friends.”

Are you still shipping Braddison?