TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her

Addison Rae has given fans some helpful advice on what to do if they see her in public.

In the latest episode of their Mama Knows Best podcast, Addison and mum Sheri Nicole opened up about their first trip to Los Angeles and discussed how it feels when fans take pictures of them from a distance.

Although some celebs might prefer to be left in peace, Addison is more than happy to interact with fans in public.

“When people do notice me, I don’t care who comes up to me, I’d totally have a conversation. I’d talk to them and be like “oh hi, nice to meet you!” I can’t say that for everyone…I can’t say everyone wants people to come up to them when they notice them."

“For me though, I’m perfectly fine with it. I’d rather people come up to me if they recognize me than take a photo from a distance,” she continued.

Addison's perspective on this has changed since finding fame as she and her mum would “take photos of [celebrities] from a distance or record them from a distance… you’d think you were respecting them more by doing that but it’s almost the opposite.”

“When someone takes a photo of you from a distance and you aren’t aware of it, when you see that photo later on or anything you’re like “oh darn, I wish they would’ve just come up to me and said 'hey'".

She added: “If you recognise me, never feel like I don’t want to talk… if you call out my name, I’ll turn around and say 'hey'. But you should never feel embarrassed or scared to say anything.”