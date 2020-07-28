TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out

Bryce Hall has opened up about why he still hasn’t asked Addison Rae to be his girlfriend despite rumours they’re secretly dating.

In a recent chat on Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast, Bryce said he isn’t great at “expressing” himself and admitted he hasn’t summoned up the courage to ask Addison where their relationship stands.

When Logan asked at what point they’ll make things official, Bryce replied: “When I grow the balls to ask… Honestly, I’m not like a really romantic guy. I am so bad with expressing my feelings and stuff.

“I’m like a bro’s bro, and I don’t know how to be cute in that sense, where I’m like, ‘Hey, I set up this whole thing to ask you out.’ I just want to be like, ‘Hey, do you want to be my girlfriend?’ I’m like that guy."

He added: “But I am gonna do something, IF I decide: ‘Hey, let’s do it,’ it’s gonna be dope.”

Explaining their connection, he said: “We just posted our first Instagram photo together since November of last year. It’s so different. We’re both so different… I feel like we’re kind of like David Dobrik and Liza [Koshy] almost. Like that mix, not exactly.”

Bryce made it clear that Addison means a lot to him right now, saying: “We’re not announcing… We’re not even dating. We’re not dating, yet. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. I guess you could say we’ve went on dates...”

