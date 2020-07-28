YouTubers

TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out

"Honestly, I’m not like a really romantic guy."

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 09:20

Bryce Hall has opened up about why he still hasn’t asked Addison Rae to be his girlfriend despite rumours they’re secretly dating.

In a recent chat on Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast, Bryce said he isn’t great at “expressing” himself and admitted he hasn’t summoned up the courage to ask Addison where their relationship stands. 

bad bleep
View this post on Instagram

bad bleep

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall) on

When Logan asked at what point they’ll make things official, Bryce replied: “When I grow the balls to ask… Honestly, I’m not like a really romantic guy. I am so bad with expressing my feelings and stuff. 

“I’m like a bro’s bro, and I don’t know how to be cute in that sense, where I’m like, ‘Hey, I set up this whole thing to ask you out.’ I just want to be like, ‘Hey, do you want to be my girlfriend?’ I’m like that guy."

He added: “But I am gonna do something, IF I decide: ‘Hey, let’s do it,’ it’s gonna be dope.”

👁👄👁
View this post on Instagram

👁👄👁

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

Explaining their connection, he said: “We just posted our first Instagram photo together since November of last year. It’s so different. We’re both so different… I feel like we’re kind of like David Dobrik and Liza [Koshy] almost. Like that mix, not exactly.”

Bryce made it clear that Addison means a lot to him right now, saying: “We’re not announcing… We’re not even dating. We’re not dating, yet. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. I guess you could say we’ve went on dates...”

yours
View this post on Instagram

yours

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

Do you think they’ll be official soon?

Latest News

Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Molly-Mae Hague Says She's ‘Desensitised’ To Hate As She Shares Insight Into Cruel DMs
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Stepping Back From Social Media For His Mental Health
Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Tana Mongeau And James Charles Apologise For 'Irresponsible' Partying During The Pandemic
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Living With Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000
Geordie Shore: The Podcast
Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement
Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home
Get To Know TWST
Get To Know: twst
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Clash During James Charles’s YouTube Beauty Battle
Molly-Mae Hague Teases Upcoming Ibiza Vlog Amid Claims She 'Overedited' Holiday Pics

More From YouTubers

TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Josh Peck Gives Fans A Tour Of Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Los Angeles Home
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Clash During James Charles’s YouTube Beauty Battle
Addison Rae And Her Mum Have Teamed Up With Spotify To Create A Podcast
Dixie D’Amelio Hilariously Mocks Sister Charli After She Underwent Nose Surgery
TikTok's Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Are Getting Flirty On Instagram
Charli D’Amelio Apologises To Chase Hudson And Nessa Barett Over TikTok Drama
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims

Trending Articles

Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved
Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom