TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant

Bryce Hall has shut down rumours Addison Rae is secretly pregnant.

Fans have noticed she’s been absent from social-media for over a week, with some people jumping to conclusions about why she might be taking a break from uploading content.

Back in June, Addison faced criticism for some old posts where she shaded Charli D’Amelio. Not long after, she was called out for allegedly encouraging her friend Kio Cyr to use an offensive term in an old video.

In a chat posted on Celebrity Livin on July 7th, Bryce has now addressed rumours there’s a more personal reason why she’s been missing online. When questioned about his rumoured relationship with ex Addison, he replied: “no comment."

Taking matters into his own hands, Bryce decided to clear up some inaccurate information he’s spotted online: “Let me just clear it up. She’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing, but she’s definitely not pregnant.”

This comes one week after Bryce set the record straight on rumours he and Addison were giving their romance another chance. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said: “We are hanging out. We're still, like, really good friends."

He explained that their break-up was due to their busy schedules rather than anything “bad”, adding: “Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

Do you think Addison will return to TikTok soon?