TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments

TooFaced’s co-founder, Jerrod Blandino, has fired his own sister from the company after she made transphobic remarks about NikkieTutorials.

The controversy kicked off when Dani California (@makupprincess) made the decision to slam the YouTuber’s identity online: "Transgender, huh? That's not the only thing she's been LYING about," she wrote in her Instagram bio.

The comment was later removed after TooFaced customers called her out for being transphobic. Jerrod has since released a statement condemning his sister’s remarks, confirming that she is no longer an employee at his brand.

“I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form,"

"I have always stood for love, equality, and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions."

"I do not tolerate this behavior, and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced. I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her."

Dani California has since clarified: “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!" although plenty of fans think this comment is too little too late following her previous remarks.