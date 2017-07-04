Vlogger Rushed To Hospital After Accidentally Poisoning Herself During Video Livestream

Take a look at the MTV Pride 2017 official promo...

A Chinese Vlogger hasbeen rushed to hospital after eating a poisonous plant that she mistook for Aloe Vera in a video livestream. Yikes.

The 26-year-old, who is known online as Ms Zhang, is thought to have been doing a video to promote the health benefits of the plant. Unfortunately the plant she'd bought for the vid wasn't Aloe Vera and was actually something else entirely.

Youtube

The plant she mistook it for is called Agave Americana and is a poisonous plant from Mexico that contains several toxic compounds - a far cry from Aloe Vera, A.K.A the holy grail of beauty bloggers.

Admittedly the plants do look pretty alike, but unfortunatley for Zhang that is where the similarities end. In the video, after initially saying it tastes "great" she quickly realises that something not quite right, claiming the large leaf is "really bitter."

Zhang said that the plant caused her throat to feel like it was "on fire" before cutting the video short.

After abandoning the livestream Zhang reportedly broke out in "rashes and blisters" and was rushed to hospital where she had her stomach pumped to remove all traces of the nasty plant.

The vlogger is now believed to be in a stable condition. Fingers crossed she recovers quickly and let this be a lesson in making sure you know exactly what you're doing before trying things you see onlin at home.