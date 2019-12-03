YouTubers

YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her

This is seriously messy

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 09:52

Alissa Violet has made a series of dramatic claims that ex-boyfriend FaZe Banks cheated on her during the course of their relationship.

The YouTubers called time on their romance back in July. At the time, it appeared that the split was mutual, with FaZe – real name, Richard Bengston – taking to social-media to say he’d always have “love” for Alissa.

The drama has now kicked off after Alissa replied to a tweet reading: “How did you find out you were being cheated on?” with: “I was asleep upstairs with our dogs and he wasn’t next to me so I checked our guest house and caught him naked in bed with a random girl.”

FaZe made the mistake of responding “I love you” to the revelation, which clearly wasn’t what the 23-year-old was wanting to hear.

“Did you “love me” when i’ve been asking you for five months to help out with OUR dogs but you told me to ship them to my parents in ohio because it was “too much for you”?” she said.

He replied: “I couldn’t take care of them? I want them to have a good life? Why are we doing this online?”

In the same stream of messages, Alissa accused her ex of sleeping with a “random wh*re” in their house, asking for sex on Snapchat, and hooking up with a girl while she was at a wedding. 

FaZe and Alissa began dating in 2017 and were rumoured to have got engaged just months into their romance. We guess some things just aren’t meant to be.

