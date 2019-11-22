YouTubers

YouTuber Bretman Rock Calls Out Fans Who Asked For Pics At His Dad’s Funeral

This is beyond disrespectful

Bretman Rock has called out fans who showed up at the funeral of his father and asked him for pictures.

The YouTuber was understandably disappointed that his privacy wasn’t respected at such a difficult time. He took to social-media to point out how heartbreaking it was that he wasn’t even allowed one day to grieve the loss of a parent.

“Can people just let me be sad for onces.... I’m here in the Philippines for my dad who just passed, don’t come to my house and ask me for pictures.. ,” he began.

“So many people showed up to my dads funeral uninvited and started taking pics of my dad and my family.. Like why? It’s common sense

“I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying ... how you you gonna say “condolences , can we take a picture ?”

Plenty of people have come out in support of Bretman, with one person writing: “People have truly lost touch on what is common decency. So sorry you even have to say all of this.

Another said: “This is disrespectful beyond belief. yes, you’re in the public eye but you do not deserve that.  F**k those people. i’m sorry for your loss.

“Hopefully people learn to respect others and that showing up to youtubers houses and especially funerals are not acceptable.”

We’re sending all our love to Bretman and hope that fans think twice before doing something like this again.

