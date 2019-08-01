YouTubers

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Responds To Remarks About Her “Different Looking” Face

Some people on social-media have made rude comments

Friday, November 15, 2019 - 09:53

Jaclyn Hill has responded to comments about her “changing” appearance on social-media.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to set the record straight after some people made negative remarks about the way her face looks.

You guys!!!!! THIS NOSE CONTOUR!!!👃🏼This is not Facetuned!🗣Most of you know that I’ve been insecure about my nose since my bitch ass sister @rachelbarkules broke it by punching me in the face when we were young😂😂😂😂😂 But I feel like I have finally mastered my contour! If you watch my new video, you can see that it literally looks like 2 different noses before & after contour. Anyways, that’s all. Just expressing my love for makeup 🤩👃🏼

Explaining that gaining weight changes the appearance of her features, she said: “Well… this year I have gone from 130lbs – 155lbs. Also, my nose filler, under eye filler & botox have basically all worn off. So my face DEFINITELY looks diff

She added: “I really miss my thin face & like not having a double chin when I laugh.But also…. I really don’t give a f–k🤣.”

Back in August, the 29-year-old addressed similar criticisms on Instagram: “I have gained 20 pounds in the last 7 weeks. Im being transparent with you guys, because I have been getting lots of comments about my weight. 

“I have never been this insecure about my physical appearance in my life. Sweatpants are literally the only thing that fits me right now & ive had to go up 2 sizes in my jeans… my face is bigger, my arms are bigger, my entire body is bigger.

“But you’ll just have to deal with it, cause this is me❤️” she wrote.

Fans have come out in support for Jaclyn, with one person writing: “Why do people think its okay to comment on someones appearance?! You're beautiful. Keep doing you boo,” as another said the mean comments “make their blood boil.”

Honestly, it would be great if the trolls could mind their business for once.

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Responds To Remarks About Her "Different Looking" Face
