YouTuber Manny Mua Is Starting His Own Make-Up Line And Fans Are Thrilled

Just incase you didn’t receive a sackload of beauty goodies for Christmas (what the hell, Santa?) some exciting information has arrived in the form of Manny MUA announcing his first ever make-up line.

The YouTuber is well-known for giving the best – and at times brutally honest – review of beauty products, and has now decided to try his own hand at designing some magical alternatives.

The announcement was made on his Instagram profile on Boxing Day, with the 26-year-old writing that Lunar Beauty will be dropping at some point in 2018.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS 😍🎄❄️🎁 from Lunar Beauty and I! So excited to finally announce my brands name! Been working on this bad boy for YEARS! Finally in 2018 we will have @lunarbeauty_bymannymualaunching and ready to SLEIGH! 😍”

Revealing why he didn’t drop his own name in the brand, Manny took to Snapchat to respond: "I didn't feel like that was my thing. I didn't want to call it Manny MUA Cosmetics."

We don’t know exactly what products Lunar Beauty will stock, but Manny has teased that fans can expect the end result to be ethereal, magical, whimsical, pretty, and quirky.

Considering his post already has 120,000 likes, we’re pretty sure it’s destined to be a success.