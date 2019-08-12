YouTuber Tana Mongeau Slams The Teen Choice Awards For Dragging Her 'Fake' Marriage

Tana Mongeau has hit out at the Teen Choice Awards after they televised a joke about her “fake” marriage to Jake Paul.

The drama went down when Ken Jeong took to the stage to accept the award for Choice Comedy Movie on behalf of the Crazy Rich Asians cast.

He then took the opportunity to plug the second series of ‘The Masked Singer’ and joked that Jake was one of the secret contestants.

Getty

“I'm going to give you a sneak preview and reveal one of the celebrities who will be under one of the masks!" he began, before backtracking: “It's best to wait. Besides, Jake Paul over here would be pissed.”

The real clanger came next: “And that could stress out his pretend marriage and lead to a fake divorce from his not-wife. Am I right, kids?"

Getty

Tana got wind of the shade and took to social-media to drag the show.

“NO WAY DID THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SHADE JAKE AND I NO WAY!? FROM WANTING TO BE NOMINATED SO BAD TO FINDING OUT IT WAS RIGGED TO THIS. WOW. MY EVOLUTION. someone show me the clip omg,"

She and Jake have come under fire for not obtaining a license for their wedding, with some fans accusing the couple of staging a fake relationship for attention and money.

Speaking up about the accusations on YouTube, she said that it’s “unnecessary” to bring the law into a relationship and said that her love for Jake doesn’t need to be legally binding to be real.