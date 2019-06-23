YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together

Romance is alive and well in Las Vegas after it’s been confirmed that controversial YouTuber Jake Paul has popped the question to his girlfriend of two months, Tana Mongeau.

The proposal went down at her 21st birthday celebrations, with the brother of Logan Paul ordering in a giant birthday cake that said: “Will you marry me?” before getting down on one knee with the kind of diamond ring nobody could miss.

Tana took to social-media after the event to write: “I’m engaged @JakePaul” before confirming to a fan that this isn’t an elaborate prank: “It's not," she responded. "I'm engaged. holy f--k."

It looks like this wasn’t the only surprise Tana received on her big day after taking to Instagram to post an image of herself at a Mercedes car dealership: "Dreams do come true, kids. Never stop fighting for what u want. THANKS DADDY @jakepaul ;) ;) ;) ;)."

The tweets continued with: “ITS MY 21ST BDAY AND IM ENGAGED HOLY SHIT i just woke up i’m sober omg what is going on,” before she added: “Damn i just blew out my birthday candles and truly thought “i have everything i’d wish for” -and legit got emotional :( <3”

Tana had previously been in a relationship with Bella Thorne for a year, with the actor reacting to the engagement news by posting an image of herself crying on her unverified Instagram account alongside the caption: “When ur ex gets engaged.”

