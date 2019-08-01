YouTubers

YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach

Standard BFF behaviour

Friday, August 2, 2019 - 10:13

Nikita Dragun and Bretman Rock have just proved that they’re the ultimate best buds after taking part in a naked photoshoot together.

The YouTubers posed on a beach with some extravagant floral accessories and fans are loving the cute message the Dragun Beauty founder penned in honour of her soulmate’s 21st birthday.

happy birthday to my soulmate. the first moment i met u we both knew we would be in each others lives forever. we truly are the same person somehow connected. i can’t even begin to think of all the hours we’ve spent on facetime telling each other the craziest stories. when i laugh u laugh. when i cry u cry. i love u as much as i love myself, and that a lot. thank u for picking me up from my lowest points and always reminding me i’m the baddest bitch, bitch. mahalo nui loa xoxo

Bretman responded with the short and sweet: “I love you more than you will ever know ✨😘”

Fans are loving how extra the entire post is with plenty of people jumping to the (wrong) conclusion that the pair are dating: “I feel bad for the people who don’t understand a SOULMATE doesn’t have to be romantic.... Y’all they’re best friends 🤦🏻‍♀️”

“Only real ones know that they aren’t dating 😗,” a second fan said, as a third gushed that their iconic connection is truly on “another level.”

After all, it takes a real MVP to pose with their best friend in a naked photoshoot. What a duo. 

