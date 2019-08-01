YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach

Nikita Dragun and Bretman Rock have just proved that they’re the ultimate best buds after taking part in a naked photoshoot together.

The YouTubers posed on a beach with some extravagant floral accessories and fans are loving the cute message the Dragun Beauty founder penned in honour of her soulmate’s 21st birthday.

“The first moment i met u we both knew we would be in each other’s lives forever. we truly are the same person somehow connected. i can’t even begin to think of all the hours we’ve spent on facetime telling each other the craziest stories.

“when i laugh u laugh. when i cry u cry. i love u as much as i love myself, and that a lot. thank u for picking me up from my lowest points and always reminding me i’m the baddest bitch, bitch. mahalo nui loa xoxo

Bretman responded with the short and sweet: “I love you more than you will ever know ✨😘”

Fans are loving how extra the entire post is with plenty of people jumping to the (wrong) conclusion that the pair are dating: “I feel bad for the people who don’t understand a SOULMATE doesn’t have to be romantic.... Y’all they’re best friends 🤦🏻‍♀️”

“Only real ones know that they aren’t dating 😗,” a second fan said, as a third gushed that their iconic connection is truly on “another level.”

After all, it takes a real MVP to pose with their best friend in a naked photoshoot. What a duo.