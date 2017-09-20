Zoella, Caspar Lee And More YouTube Faves Chat HelloWorld In This Exclusive 360° Campervan Interview

If the day a new YouTube video drops into your subscription box is almost better than your birthday and Christmas rolled into one, then you're going to want to get yourself down to HelloWorld next month.

The brand new YouTubing extravaganza will feature all your faves in an amazing, immersive world that you actually get to interract with.

Wanna know more?

Then check out this exclusive 360 degree video interview featuring Zoella, Alfie Deyes, Marcus Butler, Louise Pentland, Jim Chapman, Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee, all of who will be at HelloWorld and who just so happen to be ready and waiting in a campervan to tell you a few sneaky deets about what's in store...

Sounds pretty good, right? The first ever HelloWorld takes place at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on 28th and 29th October.

This interactive 360˚ experience is powered by Blend Media’s 360 Stories - check out more about that right here.