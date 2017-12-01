Fans Are Convinced That Zac Efron And Rebecca Ferguson Are Dating

People are beyond convinced that Zac Efron is now dating his The Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson after he a posted a few interesting tweets about their friendship.

The situation has gone down over the space of a couple weeks, when fans first began reading and re-reading and potentially over-reading a caption Zac posted beneath a picture of them snuggled up together.

In an update from MTV News...

In an image of the pair taken on-set, Rebecca could be seen gazing into Zac's face as he looked directly at the camera. "A pic is worth a thousand words," he wrote in the caption. "Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!!"

This in itself was enough to spark romance rumours.

But fans now are now beyond convinced that something is going on after Zac shared a follow-up image of himself and Rebecca with the caption: "I finally looked" and the heart-eyes emoji.

"I think Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson must be dating, and I couldn't be shipping it more," one person reacted, as another threw all her support behind potential power-couple Zebecca: "You look happy and beautiful together."

Naturally we have to dial things back for a second and point out that a single heart-eyed emoji - while evidence enough for must people - probably wouldn't make much of an impact in a court of law.

Reckon these two are in the middle of a romance or are we all just clutching at straws? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.