Zac Efron

Fans Are Convinced That Zac Efron And Rebecca Ferguson Are Dating

People think The Greatest Showman co-stars are in a not-so-secret relationship.

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 12:41

People are beyond convinced that Zac Efron is now dating his The Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson after he a posted a few interesting tweets about their friendship.

The situation has gone down over the space of a couple weeks, when fans first began reading and re-reading and potentially over-reading a caption Zac posted beneath a picture of them snuggled up together.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an image of the pair taken on-set, Rebecca could be seen gazing into Zac's face as he looked directly at the camera. "A pic is worth a thousand words," he wrote in the caption. "Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!!" 

This in itself was enough to spark romance rumours. 

A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson

But fans now are now beyond convinced that something is going on after Zac shared a follow-up image of himself and Rebecca with the caption: "I finally looked" and the heart-eyes emoji.

"I think Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson must be dating, and I couldn't be shipping it more," one person reacted, as another threw all her support behind potential power-couple Zebecca: "You look happy and beautiful together."

Copyright [Getty]

Naturally we have to dial things back for a second and point out that a single heart-eyed emoji - while evidence enough for must people - probably wouldn't make much of an impact in a court of law. 

Reckon these two are in the middle of a romance or are we all just clutching at straws? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

More From Zac Efron

Fans Are Convinced That Zac Efron And Rebecca Ferguson Are Dating
Zendaya Is All Of Us When Zac Efron Said She's His Favourite Kiss Ever
Zac Efron
Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry
Baywatch
This Sexy Exclusive Clip From Baywatch Will Make You Want To Eat A Doughnut So Badly
Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch – Zac Efron And The Rock Star In EXCLUSIVE Coffee And Doughnuts Sexy Beach Clip
Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero
Movies
​Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson & The Baywatch Cast Reveal Their Funniest BUTT-NAKED Behind The Scenes Moments
Baywatch
Movies
Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario & The Cast Of Baywatch Go Speed Dating!
Baywatch
Baywatch
Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario & The Baywatch Cast Go Speed Dating!
Baywatch
MTV Movie Spotlight: Baywatch - Part 2
Baywatch
Baywatch R-RATED Deleted Scenes – Cast Reveal Favourites!
Baywatch
Baywatch Cast Reveal Funniest Penis Moments BEHIND THE SCENES

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion