From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go

Next time you’re browsing through Tinder don’t be surprised if you actually see a real live famous person, totally nbd. Because apparently dating apps aren’t just for us mortals - celebs use ‘em too, just look at this lot who’ve searched for love online.

You have to watch That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode

Getty Images

Has Katy looked for dates on Tinder? “I’m really deep on Tinder so I don’t have a whole lot of time,” she once said in an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

Buuuuuut, she later backtracked on admitting to using the app, telling Harpers Bazzar: “I’m definitely not on Tinder, even though I joke about it. Sometimes I feel like a sense of humour does not translate into print.”

Hmmm, just trying to cover her dating tracks we wonder?

Copyright/Getty

Adele’s career is basically based on writing songs about her love life, but there’s a reason why she’s not written a track about going on a totally awks first date with a internet random.

“I signed up for eHarmony,” Adele actually confessed in her memoir. “I can't put a photo of myself, so I don't get any e-mails!”

Janelle Evans

https://instagram.com/p/5C4Ju6ikBk/

After splitting from ex-fiance Nathan Griffith - who’s also the father of her son Kaiser - Radar Online reported that the Teen Mom star set up a Tinder profile, which said: “Local, Surfside area. Medical Assistant. Mother of 2 boys.”

She even used a super hot bikini snap from her Instagram as one of her profile pictures.

Copyright/Getty

Lindsay revealed that she was a Tinder user sort of accidentally. She posted a screenshot of her bother Mike’s profile back in 2013, "Look who I just found on @tinderapp ... hey bro." In the process she confirmed that she’d been browsing for dates.

https://instagram.com/p/BFpRx6zsw05/

Little sister Kylie set up a Bumble profile for Kourt, posting a series of pics and clips on to her Snapchat to document her cupid-style handiwork.

Copyright/Getty

“Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake,” revealed Zac to The Times newspaper.

He also complained that dating is impossible for him because people will alway pre-judge him: “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realise it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think of me.”

Copyright/Getty

Hillary’s been super honest about using Tinder and it being nbd.

“I’m on Tinder,” she once said. “I was sitting with my friends one night at the house and we were joking around. In my life, I have always had really serious boyfriends. I’ve always met people through work and I have never been on a blind date. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Copyright/Getty

Jimmy Fallon set up an online dating profile for Brit when she broke up from ex David Lucado in 2014: “She’s recently single, she sings good jingles, she loves her Pringles and she’s ready to mingle.”

And we’d totally like to think that Britney actually gave online dating a try.

Copyright/Getty

Farrah’s profile on Bumble described her as, “international celebrity, business mogul, New York Times Best Selling author.” She also casually dropped in that she’s a CEO and safe sex advocate, reported Radar Online. But she later claimed she was only using Bumble business for networking.

Copyright/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe’s another celeb who tried internet dating just for fun during a single phase. Writing about it on her website she said: “I've never done online dating before, but just for s**ts and giggles, Malika and I decided to fill one out. It was actually really fun to do, LOL!”

You have to watch That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode