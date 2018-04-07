Zac Efron

From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go

Who would you swipe right for?

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 18:49

Next time you’re browsing through Tinder don’t be surprised if you actually see a real live famous person, totally nbd. Because apparently dating apps aren’t just for us mortals - celebs use ‘em too, just look at this lot who’ve searched for love online.

You have to watch That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode 

Katy Perry

Getty Images

Has Katy looked for dates on Tinder? “I’m really deep on Tinder so I don’t have a whole lot of time,” she once said in an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

Buuuuuut, she later backtracked on admitting to using the app, telling Harpers Bazzar: “I’m definitely not on Tinder, even though I joke about it. Sometimes I feel like a sense of humour does not translate into print.” 

Hmmm, just trying to cover her dating tracks we wonder?

Adele 

Copyright/Getty

Adele’s career is basically based on writing songs about her love life, but there’s a reason why she’s not written a track about going on a totally awks first date with a internet random. 

“I signed up for eHarmony,” Adele actually confessed in her memoir.  “I can't put a photo of myself, so I don't get any e-mails!” 

Janelle Evans

https://instagram.com/p/5C4Ju6ikBk/ 

After splitting from ex-fiance Nathan Griffith - who’s also the father of her son Kaiser - Radar Online reported that the Teen Mom star set up a Tinder profile, which said: “Local, Surfside area. Medical Assistant. Mother of 2 boys.”

She even used a super hot bikini snap from her Instagram as one of her profile pictures. 

Lindsay Lohan 

Copyright/Getty

Lindsay revealed that she was a Tinder user sort of accidentally. She posted a screenshot of her bother Mike’s profile back in 2013, "Look who I just found on @tinderapp ... hey bro." In the process she confirmed that she’d been browsing for dates. 

Kourtney Kardashian 

https://instagram.com/p/BFpRx6zsw05/ 

Little sister Kylie set up a Bumble profile for Kourt, posting a series of pics and clips on to her Snapchat to document her cupid-style handiwork. 

Zac Efron 

Copyright/Getty

“Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake,” revealed Zac to The Times newspaper.

He also complained that dating is impossible for him because people will alway pre-judge him: “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realise it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think of me.”

Hilary Duff 

Copyright/Getty

Hillary’s been super honest about using Tinder and it being nbd.  

“I’m on Tinder,” she once said. “I was sitting with my friends one night at the house and we were joking around. In my life, I have always had really serious boyfriends. I’ve always met people through work and I have never been on a blind date. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Britney Spears

Copyright/Getty

Jimmy Fallon set up an online dating profile for Brit when she broke up from ex David Lucado in 2014: “She’s recently single, she sings good jingles, she loves her Pringles and she’s ready to mingle.”

And we’d totally like to think that Britney actually gave online dating a try. 

Farrah Abraham

Copyright/Getty

Farrah’s profile on Bumble described her as, “international celebrity, business mogul, New York Times Best Selling author.” She also casually dropped in that she’s a CEO and safe sex advocate, reported Radar Online. But she later claimed she was only using Bumble business for networking. 

Khloe Kardashian 

Copyright/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe’s another celeb who tried internet dating just for fun during a single phase. Writing about it on her website she said: “I've never done online dating before, but just for s**ts and giggles, Malika and I decided to fill one out. It was actually really fun to do, LOL!”

You have to watch That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode 

Latest News

Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
Celebrities who&#039;ve tried internet dating
From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Demi Lovato has been spreading body positivity after embracing her cellulite
Demi Lovato Shows Cellulite As She Encourages Body Positivity With Instagram Pictures
Vicky Pattison doesn&#039;t want to be known as party girl anymore
Vicky Pattison Wants To Drop Her Party Girl Image, So Say Goodbye To VIP Vicky
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
10 Reasons Why Western Australia Is The Ultimate Destination To Work & Travel On A Budget
Lil Dicky Ft. Chris Brown - Freaky Friday - Music Video
Lil Dicky & Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Is The UK’s Number 1 Single!
Jersey Shore’s JWOWW Talks The Infamous Time She Punched The Situation In The Face: “I Feel Like He Deserved It!”
Jersey Shore Spoiler Story: Ron Ortiz-Magro Talks About His Ex Sammi Giancola Not Appearing In Family Vacation: “Do You Really Want To Deal With That Bullsh*t?”
Cardi B
Twitter Reacts To Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Her Botox Session
A Handy Guide To Which Type Of Skincare Acid You Actually Need
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Facebook Admits To Scanning Your Messenger Conversations
Disney Channel reunion
Cole Sprouse, Demi Lovato and More Get Together For The Disney Reunion Of Dreams
Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City
New Music Round-Up: Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Justin Bieber
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris' Unleash Summer Anthem 'One Kiss'
Zac Efron fails at flirting
Zac Efron Is As Bad At Online Flirting As The Rest Of Us
10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Western Australia Right Now

More From Zac Efron

Celebrities who&#039;ve tried internet dating
From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go
Zac Efron fails at flirting
Zac Efron Is As Bad At Online Flirting As The Rest Of Us
Zac Efron, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman attend the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman at The Star on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Storms To Number 1 In The UK
Zac Efron
Zac Efron Reveals He Almost Died On A Bike Ride With Hugh Jackman
The Greatest Showman
Zac Efron
MTV Movie Spotlight: 'The Greatest Showman'
The Greatest Showman
Zac Efron
Zac Efron & Zendaya Play Would You Rather: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Edition!
Fans Are Convinced That Zac Efron And Rebecca Ferguson Are Dating
Zendaya Is All Of Us When Zac Efron Said She's His Favourite Kiss Ever
Zac Efron
Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry
Baywatch
This Sexy Exclusive Clip From Baywatch Will Make You Want To Eat A Doughnut So Badly
Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch – Zac Efron And The Rock Star In EXCLUSIVE Coffee And Doughnuts Sexy Beach Clip
Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
TV Shows
Jersey Shore’s JWOWW Talks The Infamous Time She Punched The Situation In The Face: “I Feel Like He Deserved It!”
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
TV Shows
Jersey Shore Spoiler Story: Ron Ortiz-Magro Talks About His Ex Sammi Giancola Not Appearing In Family Vacation: “Do You Really Want To Deal With That Bullsh*t?”
Vicky Pattison doesn&#039;t want to be known as party girl anymore
Vicky Pattison Wants To Drop Her Party Girl Image, So Say Goodbye To VIP Vicky
Demi Lovato has been spreading body positivity after embracing her cellulite
Celebrity
Demi Lovato Shows Cellulite As She Encourages Body Positivity With Instagram Pictures
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram